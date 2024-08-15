Ariarne Titmus Says She’s Copped Tonnes Of ‘Inappropriate’ DMs Since Winning Gold At The Olympics

After returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with an outstanding four medals around her neck, Ariarne Titmus has revealed that she’s received hundreds of “real wild” messages on social media since her achievement.

Australia’s superstar swimmer who won two golds and two silvers in the pool at the recent Olympics has touched back down in the country, with a roaring welcome from her adoring fans and the press (though not as roaring as her coach).

Appearing on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie on Thursday morning, the golden gal joined the studio team to show off her medals and chat about her experience winning the medals, and what’s next for her.

Left to right: Michael “Wippa” Wipfli, Ariarne Titmus, Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald, and Kate Ritchie. (Source: Supplied)

The mere presence of the gold medallist was enough to bring Kate Ritchie to tears with pride.

While on the radio show, Titmus shared that since getting a tonne of extra followers and attention due to her performance at the Games she has been flooded with countless notifications on social media.

“When I logged back on it was just like a notification bubble for every single notification…100, 100, 100 just flashing,” she shared.

After being asked by Fitzy what sort of notifications she’s been receiving, and in particular what DMs she’s been getting, the swimmer shared they haven’t all been positive.

“I’ve gone through a few of the DMs, there’s been some real wild ones,” Titmus said.

“Some weird ones? A few proposals?” pressed Fitzy.

“No, but some of them make me think to myself, ‘What makes you think you could you write that to someone?’” the Olympian answered.

Pictured: a hero. (Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Though Ariarne Titmus deemed many of the messages she’s gotten “inappropriate”, she did say that some of them made her laugh with their sheer audacity.

“I think geez, you’re an odd cat!” she shared.

Absolutely fantastic to know it’s 2024 and we still need to teach people basic courtesies in messaging strangers online. And by ‘fantastic’, I mean blood boiling. Good on ya Arnie for calling out the poor behaviour of creeps online.

The Titmus family unites after Ariarne’s return to Sydney. (Source: Instagram/Ariarne Titmus)

As well as talking about her experiences in the pool, and what it felt like to be an absolute powerhouse at the Games who won a ninth of Australia’s gold on the medal tally, Titmus also hinted at what she wants to do after her highly successful swimming career.

“I definitely am enjoying the few bits and pieces I’ve done in the media. I really enjoy it, and I feel quite comfortable in this space, so I’d love to get into there a bit more,” she told Nova.

But she’s not going to dive straight from one pool to another. Titmus revealed that she’s actually going to take a break from the sport for a year.

“I’m giving myself 12 months just to mentally recharge the batteries, feel the hunger again,” Ariarne said.

“But I’m looking I’m looking forward to just having a bit of me time.”

Rest up Arnie ya legend! Whatever you go to after this, we’re sure you’ll win just as many gold medals in that career too.

Ariarne Titmus won gold medals in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay and 400m Freestyle events, and silver in the 200m Freestyle and 800m Freestyle. Her full interview with Fitzy, Wippa, and Kate Ritchie can be found here.

[Images: Getty/Instagram/Ariarne Titmus/Nova]