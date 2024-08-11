This AFLW Ad Featuring Darcy Moore & Darcy Vescio Will Get You Hyped For The Upcoming Season

It’s time to clutch your team scarves and learn your club chants because the AFLW upcoming season is about to kick off and this cheeky advertisement will truly get you hyped for this year’s games.

If you’re still fanging for sports-related content following the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, might I suggest getting your head and heart stuck in some good ol’ AFLW?

READ MORE Deevine: The Melbourne Demons Have Made History By Claiming Their First AFLW Premiership

It’s definitely a lifestyle, but it’s one you don’t want to miss out on! It’s fun, the games get ya heart racing and the euphoria of your team winning is truly unmatched.

In a cheeky ad for the upcoming season, Collingwood’s Darcy Moore and Carlton’s Darcy Vesico have teamed up to get ya hyped for all the games to come.

To give you a quick summary of what goes down in the video (for the folks who may not be able to give the ad a geeze) there are a bunch of young fans waiting for Darcy. There’s even one kiddo holding an “I <3 DARCY” sign.

Darcy M shows up, expecting the fans to go crazy over him, but instead, they run past him to get to Darcy V.

POV: Me waving at someone and they don’t see me. (Image source: Supplied)

Although it’s a very short advertisement, I love how it sheds light on how women’s sports are perceived today. Ever since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, it feels like everyone has finally jumped on the train that is the beauty and intensity of women’s sports.

Anyway, before I get too emotional about the change in women’s sports, the AFLW Season will be kicking in late August and punters can get tickets for as cheap as chips!

The 2024 NAB AFLW Season begins on Friday, 30 August, with Sydney Swans taking on Collingwood and West Coast Eagles versing Richmond FC.

Tickets begin at just $15 (!!!) and U18s get in free. How bloody wild.

As the AFL girlies say, We’ll see you at the W.

Image source: AFLW / Supplied