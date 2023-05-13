A Footy Player’s Mother Hijacked A Live TV Interview With ‘Yuge Drunk Mum At The RSL Energy

I’m not gonna sit here and lie to you ‘cos I have no clue how the hell AFL works, BUT if they continue to have post-match interviews like this, sign me up!

On Friday night, Belinda Ryan, the mother of Richmond’s Samson Ryan, stole the show after she accosted Channel 7’s Brian Taylor during his post-match interview segment Roaming Brian.

Classic scenes 😅



BT meets Samson Ryan's mum…



Who'd met Ryan's girlfriend for the first time today…



Eventful day for the big man 😂 pic.twitter.com/MKXGy61Wdi — 7AFL (@7AFL) May 12, 2023

The madness began when Belinda ran up from behind Taylor, where she shrieked: “Brian! I love you! I’m Samson’s mum!”

And you can just tell from that energy that the chat was gonna be chaotic AF.

After she introduced herself to Taylor, she began jumping up and down before describing her son as “gorgeous”. Honestly, this is exactly how I sound, four Vodka Cruisers deep, and if someone asked me to describe my boy (pug), Mr Pogi Poggleton.

Anyways, Taylor went on to ask Belinda if she had met her son’s GF, to which she replied: “She’s lovely. Her name is Lily. Do you wanna talk to her?”

In one of the funniest moments in the interview, she comically yelled while waving her hands, “LILY LILY”, without realising she was right next to her, alongside her “gorgeous” boy.

When Lily finally stepped up to the mic, she revealed that this was the first time she had met the footy player’s family.

The chaotic interview was then hijacked with a bit of sports rabble by Samson (the boring part, sorry, not sorry), but it took a hilarious turn when Taylor asked Lily the golden question, “What did you think of mum?”

Lily started off great, saying, “Oh, she’s lovely,” and then she kinda froze for a sec. You can she’s trying to think of what to say next.

She then uttered: “Um, plastered but lovely.”

Belinda jumped in quickly to say she’s “very passionate”. She then looked directly into the Roaming Brian camera and pointed down the barrel.

“I’m very passionate,” Belinda said while waving her finger.

Honestly, good on Belinda for being plastered at her son’s match.

It’s Mother’s Day soon, her son plays for the AFL and won, and she met her son’s GF for the first time, all on the same weekend. She deserves a cheeky bevvie and I love that she’s so passionate about AFL and Samson’s career.

This interview honestly had me giggling, so if this is the sort of content the AFL has, maybe I’ve been missing out. Then again, I’ve just been waiting for Parramatta Eels to do something in the NRL.

Belinda is a fucking legend and because of her, I’m getting “plastered but lovely” tatted across my chest.