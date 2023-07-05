Police Launch Investigation Into The Mass Nude Photo Leak Of 45 Current & Former AFL Players

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses image based abuse.

Police have launched an investigation after nudes believed to be featuring more than 45 current and former AFL players were leaked on a Google drive file.

The file allegedly contains photos, videos and screenshots of personal images of the players that were uploaded without their consent.

It’s been reported that a number of clubs contacted the AFL when they discovered the revenge porn, which has been slammed as “a gross breach of privacy” by one of the affected players.

The player, who remains anonymous, told The Herald Sun that he and other players were “really disappointed”.

“It’s just not fair,” he said.

Brownlow Medallist Jimmy Bartel slammed the leak as “disgusting”.

“It’s gross — a majority of images are fake, made up, staged,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“It’s someone grubby who will hopefully get caught.

“This is a criminal matter now.”

The AFL has released a statement confirming the images were shared illegally and without consent.

“The AFL has been made aware of private and personal images of past and present AFL players being distributed and shared illegally and without consent after being contacted by a number of AFL clubs,” a spokesperson said, per Daily Mail Australia.

“The images have been circulated by an anonymous person/s and it is alleged the files feature private and personal images of past and present AFL players however it is important to note that many of the images are yet to be verified for identification.”

Image: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images