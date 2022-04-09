The Adelaide Crows have just made AFLW history by winning the Grand Final for the third year. Considering the AFLW has only been around for six seasons, that’s a bloody impressive feat.

The Grand Final took place at the Adelaide Oval in front of just over 16,700 spectators as per The Herald Sun.

It was stiff competition too, with Adelaide beating Melbourne 4.5 (29) to 2.4 (16).

What’s particularly cool is that seven Crows players have now won three premierships. Talk about a killer resume.

Those players are Sarah Allan, Ebony Marinoff, Justine Mules, Stevie-Lee Thompson, Chelsea Randall, Erin Phillips and Anne Hatchard who was named Player of the Match after the Grand Final.

Players to win 3 #AFLW premierships

Sarah Allan

Anne Hatchard

Ebony Marinoff

Justine Mules

Erin Phillips

Chelsea Randall

Stevie-Lee Thompson @CrowsAFLW #AFLWGF @aflwomens — Swamp (@sirswampthing) April 9, 2022

“I feel on top of the world, that was just insane to hear that final siren,” Anne Hatchard told ABC Radio.

“This is the best fucking feeling ever!”

I can only imagine. Plus, the post-game footage is adorable AF.

Absolutely incredible scenes there. I’m not tearing up, you are.

Adelaide’s captain Chelsea Randall shouted out Melbourne in her post-game speech as well as the coaches, sponsors and umpires.

“To our players … this lot here, this good-looking bunch. They’re a pretty inspiring bunch,” she said, per the Herald Sun.

“I’m very proud to captain them.”

It’s fkn wild to think about a sports team winning half of all the Grand Finals. Talk about impressive odds. Is the Adelaide Crows AFLW side our most impressive sports team? As an Adelaide gal I may be biased, but I’m certainly casting my vote in their favour.

Now I’m just hoping someone follows in the footsteps of Brisbane Lions coach Craig “Sick Cunt” Starcevich.

At the W Awards he did a shoey after Brissy Lions player Emily Bates took out the Best and Fairest prize.

Adelaide I’m expecting big, shoe-filling things.