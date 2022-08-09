We might need a new host of Spicks and Specks ‘cos comedian Adam Hills will potentially be repping Australia in the Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) World Cup later this year.

Hills has made it into the extended Aussie squad — so his position in the final team isn’t guaranteed just yet. Of the 40 members of the squad, 20 will go on to rep Australia in the World Cup. That final squad will be announced on Sunday August 14th.

We are excited to announce the extended Australian squad for the World Cup – the competition for selection in the final squad is fierce. 20 players will be selected from this group to be announced on Sun Aug 14th. Good luck on the final selection! #rugbyleague #RLWC2021 #PDRL pic.twitter.com/E6rRhneNAO — NSW Physical Disability Rugby League (@NSWPDRLA) August 8, 2022

The tournament’ll take place in the UK this October. England, New Zealand and Wales will also be competing in the Cup.

Look, if Hills makes the final squad surely he can just crack jokes at the opposing teams and temporarily distract them? An unbeatable strategy if you ask me.

Hills — who was born with no right foot — helped found the UK’s first Physical Disability Rugby League team in 2017. It’s with the Warrington Wolves, a truly excellent name IMO. He also made the doco Take His Legs about his dream of playing competitive rugby and the PDRL team’s foundation.

As well as the Wolves, Hills has played for Lancashire in the UK, and NSW City and the South Sydney Rabbitohs back here in Aus.

Hills actually played for the Wolves when they beat the Rabbitohs in the PDRL World Club Challenge back in 2018.

In a tweet, Hills said he was “honoured” to have made the extended Australian squad.

“Whether selected or not, I’ll do all I can to support the team,” he said.

Hoping to add Green and Gold to the Red and Green. Shout out to all those on the extended squad, especially my @SSFCRABBITOHS team mates. https://t.co/wzPXSTJM5P — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) August 9, 2022

I am absolutely rooting for him — plus the whole Australian PDRL team.

I am absolutely rooting for him — plus the whole Australian PDRL team.