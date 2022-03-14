Are you looking for an opportunity to shape a brand from the ground up? Do you want to work directly with the founders in the early days of a buzz-worthy start up? Do you want to make an immediate impact, and actually see your work in the wild? Well, Yes You Can! Yes You Can Drinks are an alcohol free drinks start-up, founded out of Bondi and rapidly growing right across Australia and New Zealand (and beyond!). They are looking for a part-time Creative All Rounder to join the Yes You Can family in Sydney, reporting directly to the Founder. You’ll have the rare opportunity of developing the Yes You Can brand – using design, photography, videography… and bringing it all together to create quality content. At Yes You Can Drinks you will: create marketing / promotional / brand identity materials including web, digital, email, social, print medium and video formats using Adobe Creative Cloud. If you’re experienced in and have an understanding of different media and have a creative spark then this is the role for you! Apply here!

CUT is a Creative Wholesale Distribution Agency. They offer all aspects of Brand management, sales, import, distribution, public relations, digital design and marketing to their brands & clients. As CUT prepares to open their first e-commerce store in Sydney they are on the hunt for an awesome casual Sales Assistant. The role requires previous experience in a retail or similar environment, as you assist customers through styling & sales. Some of your responsibilities will include: assisting with the day-to-day operations of the retail & eCommerce store and maintaining a high level of customer service as well as all online enquiries and webchat. To be successful in this role you will be driven and motivated to meet and exceed sales targets and you’ll have a passion for retail, people, fashion & jewellery. Does this sound like you? Apply here!

Haydenshapes is a family-run surfboard company based on the Northern Beaches in Sydney. The brand has been around for 25 years and they pride themselves on their design, innovation and ability to adapt and experiment with new materials across both surf and new product categories including the pending 2022 launch of premium contemporary men’s apparel and wetsuiting. During this time of growth, Haydenshapes are looking for a Performance Marketing and Content Manager with a strong background in communications, content creation, social media and team management. You will work alongside the Haydenshapes Marketing Director and Ecom Manager to execute global creative initiatives and strategies across all components of the Haydenshapes business. In this role you will be responsible for: liaising with photographers and digital creators on team content, wholesale and distributor marketing communication. Organising and arranging posting schedules and SM media activity. If you’re a lover of all things digital, want to pave out a career in performance marketing and have a passion for surf/ design, an exciting opportunity awaits you at Haydenshapes. Apply Now!

SHA PR is an award-winning lifestyle communications agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector and are currently recruiting an experienced full-time Senior Publicist to join their beauty and lifestyle communications agency in Sydney. They are looking for someone who lives and breathes media – in all its forms and loves beauty. You also have media and influencer contacts and are across all media platforms/titles and know who is writing and creating what. As a Senior Publicist at SHA PR. there is a level of autonomy expected in your role. You should be leading the charge. When it comes to pitching you know where to look and how to pitch, and when it comes to new launches – you bring big ideas. For your clients, you are ready, available, professional and positive. You are honest and direct in your communication with your clients, in order to get them the best possible results. As the Senior Publicist, you will be expected to: Work closely with Agency Directors on implementation of strategy and manage your own budgets. To be successful in this role you will have a strong industry network and contacts with journalists and content creators and a proven track record of successfully implementing PR campaigns for a range of clients. If this sounds like you Apply now!

The Sydney Opera House currently has a position available for a full-time Senior Digital Marketing Coordinator – Social Media in Sydney. This role is responsible for day-to-day management of all aspects of Sydney Opera House’s social media channels and implementing the content marketing strategy and campaign activities. As the voice of the Opera House on social media, this role will have a deep level of knowledge of social media channels and the latest platforms, tools and social technology developments. To be successful in this role you will have a minimum two years experience implementing and managing social media content and campaigns across social media marketing platforms. You will also have familiarity with website analytics and proven experience in online community management. If you want to be a part of Australia’s premier cultural institution, tourism destination & a celebrated community meeting place then this is the role for you! Apply here!

IKU, plant-based pioneers since 1985, have been inspiring people to eat well for both their bodies and the planet ever since. IKU is looking for a talented full-time Social Content Creator and Manager that has a passion for creating unique engaging content for social, based in Sydney. You will be responsible for imagining, planning, and creating original text, imagery, and video content for two D2C food brands as well as published content and customer comms. This is a great opportunity for a proactive, passionate, and creative candidate to bring to life the brands strategies, create engaging campaigns and curate content while cohesively growing the companies’ images to achieve our marketing and business goals. You will know and be able to tap into industry trends, preemptively identify like-minded partnerships to drive brand success, have excellent communication skills, be able to express their company’s views creatively and collaborate with a team that love food as much as they love creating memorable experiences for their customers. Some of your responsibilities include: designing and implementing social media strategy to align with business goals and Ideate, plan, and execute social marketing campaigns to drive engagement and followers. If you have proven work experience as a social media manager and hands on experience in content creation and management Apply now!