Do you have a background in content management with experience in ecommerce, brand management and storytelling? Live and breathe health & fitness, have a passion for the brand, a willingness to learn and value a healthy work/life balance? Then this role could be for you! True Protein is Australia’s fastest growing natural sports nutrition company. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Content Production Manager to join their rapidly growing Sydney based team. As the Content Production Manager, you will be reporting to and working closely with their Head of Marketing whilst working collaboratively with the Social, Design, Digital and Web marketing teams to produce content in line with business, brand, and marketing objectives. Some of your key responsibilities will include: working closely with key stakeholders to develop and implement a multi-channel content strategy that meets the requirements of all associated departments. You will also manage and lead a high performing content team whilst also leading the creative direction of marketing campaigns. To nail this role you will have at least three years experience in a similar role and have previous experience managing a team. You will also have experience producing still, short and long form visual content and have a strong understanding of creative direction and branding. If you’re excited to be part of an amazing team, Apply now!

No Fuss Event Hire is recognised as a market leader in temporary infrastructure such as portable flooring and ground access products, marquees, furnishings and grand stands. With being one of the largest stockists of temporary flooring and ground access products in Australasia, there has been long term contractual arrangements and relationships established with an extensive list of high profile events such as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix and the Australian Open. There is an opportunity available within No Fuss Event Hire for enthusiastic Warehouse & Operations Assistant, with the view to ultimately graduate to senior supervisory roles within the company. Staff will be based at the Keysborough factory in Melbourne. This is the hub of where No Fuss work takes place. Some of your tasks will include: picking & packing of orders, maintenance of various products including flooring, marquee fabrics and furnishings and installation & dismantling of marquees. A forklift license is required for this position. To nail this job you must be punctual and willing to learn, be able to think on the job, represent the No Fuss Event Hire brand with respect and have a sense of pride within the workplace. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Football Australia (FA) is the national governing body for football in Australia, situated on the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. Football Australia took transformative steps in 2020 and released its ‘XI Principles – for the future of Australian football’, which advances eleven principles that underpin a bold and innovative 15-year vision and new strategic agenda for Australian football. At the centre of the XI Principles is the recognition of the strength and diversity of the Australian football family. They are the melting pot of two million participants represented by over 200 different cultures. No other sport within the Australian sporting landscape offers the type of inherent diversity which football does. This diversity in culture, ideas, and experience makes them strong and prepares them to take advantage of the opportunities embodied in the XI Principles. FA are currently on the hunt for a full-time Public Relations Manager. Reporting to the General Manager – Marketing, this Sydney-based role is responsible for building and maintaining the positive image and public profile of Football Australia and all its associated teams, programs, events and products. Some of your responsibilities include: activate full PR activity including pitching, briefing, execution and review, Identity and forward plan any PR opportunities aligning with business priorities and strategise and plan comprehensive PR campaigns. To be successful in this role you will have at least 5 years’ experience in a public relations/communications or media role and have an extensive network of media, agency and PR contacts within and outside the sports industry. If this role sounds awesome to you, Apply now!

Nightjar is an experience design and technology company based in Sydney, specialising in UX strategy, design, and innovative tech. They partner with brands and startups across the world, to build engaging design-led solutions which make a global impact. As a full-time Junior Digital Producer at Nightjar, you will work with the Senior Producers to understand the opportunities and constraints of a given project. You will support the Senior Producers with setting and managing expectations internally and with Partners, to deliver on time, within budget and against agreed objectives. You will develop your full lifecycle experience from scoping through delivery and so you can confidently navigate and prioritise business needs, resource management, schedules and financials to successfully navigate and deliver all aspects of the project. Some of your tasks will include: providing overall account support and developing strong relationships internally and externally. You will also prioritise studio priorities/deliverables and ensure quality of work meets The Nightjar standard and Partner objectives. To be successful in this role you will need to have 1+ years of relevant experience delivering web, mobile, and/or gaming platform projects. If you’re pumped to join the Nightjar team, Apply now!

Electric Collective seeks a well rounded Office Manager to join their friendly creative team in this full-time role. This is an important role for the fast paced, dynamic agency with lots of variety and opportunities to experience the exciting world of EC clients whilst contributing to the growth and success of the business. Electric Collective represents a covetable roster of clients within fashion, beauty, hospitality, travel, music, people+planet, arts, and entertainment. The team is based in a beautiful office in the heart of Sydney’s leafy Surry Hills and are looking for someone with energy and a can-do attitude to support their professional and colourful team. Aside from office administration, a significant part of this role is to work with the account teams and Press Office to compile timely and accurate reports on a daily basis. You will also prepare end of month and end of project reports and budget reconciliations, and provide support and assistance to the Agency Directors. If you’re an organised little multitasker who has a personable approach this is the role for you! Apply now!