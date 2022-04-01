Totally Awesome is the world’s most advanced forum for brands engaging kids, teens and families, to safely interact across thousands of apps, games and websites. They enable a kid-safe ecosystem with more than 300 million monthly active users across APAC. They adhere to and support international governments’ most advanced regulations protecting kids’ data privacy. They do this through the deployment of bespoke technology designed specifically to offer kids contextual and customised content through age-appropriate engagement. Totally Awesome is seeking a motivated Account Manager with a sharp eye for attention to detail and ambition for growth within the kids’ media space. The Account Manager works in lockstep with the Sales Manager and is responsible for campaign delivery, project management to ensure client happiness. You will collaborate with Ad Operations, Publisher and Production Teams to ensure campaign delivery. You’ll also analyse on-going digital campaigns success and work with the Ad Operations team to understand if there’s an opportunity to upsell or optimise spend to maximise ROI. To be successful in this role you’ll have 3+ years Advertising/ Marketing/ Media experience including strategy, creative, planning, execution, project management and reporting is desired. You’ll also have an unstoppable ability to develop and maintain key relationships with clients – they should be your biggest fans! If you’re based in Victoria, are a self-starter, independent and problem solver this could be your dream job! Apply now!

Sure Studios is a creative and production studio based in Darlinghurst, Sydney. They create high quality content for digital and television and have a ball along the way. They are a socially conscious business and aim to connect millennial and gen z audiences through these shared values. Raised by the internet, the Sure Studios team has grown up creating and consuming content. With an ever-growing client list consisting of brands like Adobe, Jack Daniels, U by Kotex, PlayStation and more, you’ll be joining a team of close-knit creatives with a passion for content – working day to day with name brands as well as exploring opportunities to do good through charitable and social endeavours. Sure Studios is looking for someone with experience as either a Senior Account Manager or as an Account Manager (or similar) who backs themselves to take the step up into a more senior role. You will be responsible for client relationship management from ideation to final delivery with all clients. You will also receive and understand client feedback, communicating this effectively with relevant team members. If you have an understanding and passion for brand, content creation, digital strategies and are a real people person with exceptional communication skills this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Brandalism is looking for a full-time Content Marketing Manager based in Sydney. Someone who loves creating beautiful content and helping clients grow. For this role, they’re looking for experience in a fast-paced agency environment and someone who’s familiar with building strong relationships with clients. You’ll join their existing team of content marketing specialists and account managers and work across some of their key clients. Your key responsibilities will include: develop marketing strategies and campaigns across your clients, which you will then lead through to execution (implementation, monitoring and growth). You will also manage all paid ad spend, including the paid strategy development, ad set-up and ad optimisation. To be successful in this role you will be confident on-set providing direction and working in collaboration with photographer and videographer to produce creative assets. You will also be experienced with using Facebook Business Manager, LinkedIn Campaign Manager and other native advertising platforms. If you have 3-4 years demonstrated experience as a marketing manager and want to be part of a culture of collaboration, support and empowerment then this is the job for you! Apply now!