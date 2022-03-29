SLIK is an independent creative agency with the technical skill of a production house. They specialise in dreaming up and crafting powerful ideas for ambitious brands looking to make an impact with people. They are currently searching for an Integrated Producer with good digital experience to join their Sydney team. You’ll join a lovely bunch of passionate creative thinkers, designers and doers delivering award-winning insight-led campaigns through beautiful storytelling and technical excellence. SILK is a flexible, agile independent agency, and their best hires are those that love wearing a few hats. Some of your responsibilities will include: providing an excellent day-to-day experience for SILK clients as their primary interface with the agency and build enduring client relationships that promote account growth and opportunity. To be successful in this role you will have the ability to manage integrated campaigns, with a strong focus on digital execution and excellent client management skills. If you have a cool, calm head and the ability to juggle multiple projects and requirements at the same time this might be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

The Standard Store is an independent retail store with a signature vision for fashion and lifestyle and an unshakeable legacy to keep it local. They are looking for casual Retail staff for their Melbourne store who have a genuine understanding of the international fashion landscape, who have excellent sales skills and an individual sense of style. To be successful in this role you will have at least 2 years retail experience in a similar field and have sound knowledge of POS systems. If you are a people person, who can make genuine connections with The Standard Store clients and want to work with the best imported contemporary brands from around the world then this is the job for you! Apply now!

Darling Group is a leading Melbourne based hospitality company that develops, owns and operates many of Australia’s most recognised and acclaimed hospitality venues. Their forward-thinking philosophy creates world-class hospitality brands, all with a focus on service, design, innovation and experience. Darling Group has an exciting opportunity for a passionate, talented and innovative individual looking to join their growing Marketing team. As a Marketing Coordinator, you will use your knowledge of the latest digital media technologies and Social Media trends to ensure a strong online presence for your portfolio of Darling Group brands! Work closely with their marketing and venue teams to develop and implement activations and oversee the marketing calendar. The Marketing Coordinator is responsible for assisting in the development of their social media strategy and executing on the strategy with specific campaigns in all social media outlets. They are looking for high levels of creativity and fun in representing their brands both through posts and paid advertising. If you are ready to take an exciting and challenging new step in your marketing career and would like to join the Darling Group team Apply now!

Images That Sell is a highly regarded fashion e-Commerce and content photography studio based in Sydney. They work with Australia’s leading lifestyle and fashion brands. ITS is currently looking for a Mid-Level E-commerce Photographer to join their team. In this role you’ll shoot products alongside and communicate well with other ITS photographers and the rest of the studio team. You will also take, learn and respond to clear instructions on how to shoot client’s products. To be successful in this role you will have proven 2 years minimum of experience working in an e-commerce photographic studio as a photographer using professional DSLR cameras and lighting. You’ll also have a real appreciation of studio fashion products and model photography. If you’re excited to work in a fast-paced friendly studio environment then this could be the role for you! Apply now!

iShoes is a fast growing omnichannel business running three main brands: iShoes, Just Bee and Panda Slippers. Due to massive growth within the business, they are looking for a motivated & creative full-time Graphic Design Assistant to join their digital team in Melbourne. You will support the digital team with the creation and implementation of all design and marketing activities, for both their 5 retail stores and their retail and wholesale eCommerce stores. Your responsibilities and duties will include: supporting the digital and marketing team with project organisation and assisting the Graphic Designer in design and development. To be successful in this role you will have high level skills of current software, including InDesign, Illustrator and Photoshop. You will also be adaptable and a quick learner and you must be able to apply style guides, while upholding brand value. If you’re pumped to be a part of the iShoes team, Apply now!