SHA PR is an award-winning lifestyle communications agency specialising in the beauty, health and wellness sector. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, they are a team of strategists, publicists, copy writers, graphic designers, social media connoisseurs and beauty junkies. They have an unparalleled reputation within Australia for helping to build beauty brands within the market. SHA PR are recruiting for casual PR Assistant. This is an excellent opportunity to begin your career in the PR industry, working with an impressive list of clients in the beauty space. The role requires you to be highly organised, hardworking and enthusiastic whilst learning from a fun and reputable team. This is an entry level role and would be suitable for someone who has completed an internship, is in their final year of study, or recently graduated. If you have a can-do attitude and a willingness to learn and grow Apply now!

CUT is a Creative Wholesale Distribution Agency. They offer all aspects of Brand management, sales, import, distribution, public relations, digital design and marketing to their brands & clients. As CUT prepares to launch in Sydney they are on the hunt for a passionate part-time Digital Design Coordinator who will manage their e-commerce store, social media and all wholesale graphic design needs. It is a very diverse role with a huge amount of growth opportunity! Some of your responsibilities will include: designing and implementing engaging digital content including social media planning and execution as well as all email marketing. You will also design & develop digital strategies and promotional plans together with their digital marketing agency, to maximise digital growth. Ideally, you come from a fashion retail background with at least 1-2yrs in a similar position and you’ll be highly self-driven with the initiative to be hands-on to support the wider team. If this sounds awesome to you Apply here!

As the An Organised Life brand continues to grow, they have an incredible opportunity for a new full-time e-commerce Coordinator to join their small but mighty team in Sydney. We’re looking for a passionate individual to manage all things www.anorganisedlife.com. You will be responsible for handling the front & back end of the Shopify site and creating weekly EDM’s, banners & social media artwork assets. You will also coordinate and manage online assistants with dispatch, stocktake, returns, customer service, SEO & other online admin. To be successful in this role you will have two years work experience in an e-commerce or digital/marketing environment. You’ll also have exceptional organisational skills with the ability to prioritise workloads & deadlines. If this sounds like you Apply here!

Nimbus Co is Australia’s first infrared sauna and wellness studio now with four locations within Australia. If you are a social media and content creating guru here is the opportunity to join Nimbus Co’s fast growing and fast paced premium wellness brand. Working nationally and internationally across the region with a small team predominantly based in Sydney. The Social Media and Content Manager will manage the entire Nimbus digital portfolio; Nimbus Co saunas, Nimbus Wellness platform and Nimbus Co products. You will also be responsible for Nimbus Co’s social media accounts. To be successful in this role you will need to have previous experience in digital communications, email marketing, and social account management. If you feel you have the right skills, experience and attitude for success then please Apple now!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. As a full-time Marketing Strategist, you will be established in your marketing career with an eagerness for growth. The marketing strategist is a hands-on role, and will include typical account management responsibilities, as well as producing end-to-end digital marketing campaigns across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. You will take on a number of clients to manage independently, all while being mentored by industry leaders and executives. Your day to day will look like: account management, health check clients, facebook advertising and creating and testing advertisements. If you have a Degree in Marketing or similar experience and are passionate, ambitious and ready to take on a challenge Apply here!