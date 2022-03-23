ARMS OF EVE are looking for a highly creative Content Creator to work for their Sydney-based accessory brand. You will be comfortable and knowledgeable, easily shooting and editing content based on our briefs and bringing your own flare, producing social media content to be used across Tik Tok, IG & Facebook. This is a casual role (2-3 days/wk) of your choice. With great flexibility comes great responsibility! You are extremely reliable and you always follow-through. You’ll be responsible for researching and brainstorming creative content ideas and producing high-quality content from concept to delivery. To be successful in this role you will have proven ability in developing engaging creative content and solid understanding of Tok Tok, Instagram and Facebook. If you’re a social butterfly who loves engaging with people to bring out their best on-camera then this is the role for you! Apply now!

THE BRAVERY want to use the power of storytelling to create change for good! They are on the hunt for a full-time Public Relations Account Manager with 3+ years of experience in communications and PR, ready to take on an Account Manager role. THE BRAVERY is a purpose-led PR, communications and social media agency: brave, independent and best-in-class since 2012. They require someone with agency experience ready to hit the ground running. Who are you in this role? You will be an emerging leader in your field with an excellent understanding of the Australian media landscape. You’re also a brilliant writer with pitching, media releases, and both short and long-form. To be successful in this role you will have the following skills: autonomous ability to develop targeted and comprehensive media and PR campaigns. You will also be experienced in leading comprehensive production and review with the team and are KPI driven, both in your own work and in support of others. If you’re a PR legend please Apply now!

Dear Vincent are on the hunt for ongoing Video Editing on a full time or contract basis. For the last ten years, they’ve been filming weddings all around the world. From Australia, all through America, and they are based in Italy for the Summer. Their films have evolved from documentaries into short films, and through their continual renewed approach, their clientele share the same creative ambition: to create something f&cking awesome. If this sounds like your dream gig Apply now!

What’s up you unemployed/in-between jobs/sick of your current job and want a change bastards! You’re reading this because you’re looking for a change, right? Right. Search It Local are in need of a full-time Sales Representative based in Sydney. Search It Local is a digital marketing agency with Australia’s largest client base. SIL helps businesses grow. “Fiduciary, leverage portfolio” yada yada yada you know the rest. What will the average day look like? You will explain how eye-catching Google & Facebook ads that have people saying “shut up and take my f*cking money” is not a luxury, but a necessity, if you want your business to grow. Assess if business owners would be a good fit for SIL to bring on as clients. Staying on top of successful ‘up in ya grill’ marketing tactics and collaborate, communicate and foster lasting relationships with companies of ALL sizes. Think you have what it takes to join the unofficial best company to work for in Australia then go on and Apply now!

We spend a third of our lives sleeping, so why not make it memorable. Sheet Society was dreamed up by Hayley and Andy Worley in 2017 after they thought the industry had hit snooze. Then once their kids arrived, they had a new understanding of what makes for a great night’s sleep. Their Digital Marketing Specialist is a key member of their Growth team, making a meaningful effort in driving growth strategy. You will be curious, commercially focused and data driven. This role requires the type of person who loves to find out answers and go down rabbit holes of data in the relentless pursuit of optimisation. Reporting directly to the Digital Marketing Manager, you’ll be responsible for executing all of our online advertising across Facebook/Instagram, Google and Pinterest, as well as EDM briefing, execution and testing. Since you’ll be managing different types of creative, messaging and tactics across multiple channels, you’ll have a keen eye for detail and be able to fix errors, pinpoint areas for optimisation and streamline where necessary. The day-to-day workload involves keeping track of key performance metrics, checking ads and EDMs, briefing and working closely with our Creative team and Brand Marketing team on creative and copy. You’re obsessed with performance, tracking and optimisation through any means necessary (spreadsheets, dashboards and innovative reporting) and ensuring that both always on and campaign marketing results in the best commercial (and creative!) outcome.Sheet Society is investing in innovative analysis and reporting so you’ll come along for the ride and jump into our new data lake! There’s all sorts of other ideas in the pipeline that the Digital Marketing Specialist will assist to get up and running. The right candidate will take advantage of endless opportunities to learn, collaborate and grow as our Sheet Society journey continues. If this sounds like you, you’re based in Melbourne and after a full-time role, Apply now!

This is an excellent opportunity for a full-time Journalist to cover the fast-paced and exciting world of Australia’s media, marketing and advertising industries. Founded in 1928, AdNews is a leading and long-respected trade brand with content across print, digital and events. You will be required to work collaboratively with a small team to deliver industry-based national stories and content projects based in Sydney. The dynamic role will see you produce daily online news, contribute to a bimonthly magazine and regular editorial programs throughout the year. The ideal candidate will have strong editorial judgement, journalism experience and excellent organisational abilities. Adnews has a close-knit and energetic editorial team supported by marketing, commercial and event departments. This is an exciting opportunity to report to an editor and publisher, utilising your skills to deliver multi-faceted content to Australia’s media, marketing and advertising industries. Apply now!