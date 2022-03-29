Select Music is one of the most successful Australian owned independent agencies in the country. They are an agency that looks after some of Australia’s most successful artists across all genres, ranging from acts right at the beginning of their careers to multi-platinum, festival headlining & ARIA award winning major acts. Select Music is a group of passionate music loving people who love what they do and the artists they represent and strive to grow with those amazing artists, every step of the way throughout their careers. They are currently looking for someone to join the team as full-time Assistant to CEO/Senior Agent in their fast-paced Sydney office. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with exceptional administrative & organisational skills and a great attitude to become a vital part of their close-knit team. In this role, you will work with the team and broader business to assist in booking and managing aspects of national tours for acts on the CEO/Senior Agent’s roster. You will be responsible for overseeing and managing the day to day booking assistant tasks, acting as the right-hand person to the CEO/Senior Agent. You will be liaising directly with clients and external key industry businesses such as venues and festivals. To be successful in this role you will have the ability to work autonomously following protocol, and report status updates to supervisors in an efficient manner. You’ll also have outstanding organisational skills. If you’re pumped to work alongside a passionate & supportive team in a fast-paced industry and who love live music above all else you need to apply now!

SWIISH is synonymous with wellness excellence. Their rapidly expanding community is fiercely loyal to their products and programs, which enable them to feel their best every single day. There is an incredible opportunity to join their Sydney team as a full-time Social Media & Content Creator, responsible for the end-to-end content production for social media across multiple platforms. Whether it’s a recipe reel, a behind the scenes look at SWIISH, an influencer campaign or breaking down the science behind their best selling products, you’ll cover it all. Your creativity is key to this role, balanced with a genuine passion for engaging with and growing a community of wellness lovers. In this role you will lead the use of the SWIISH brand voice across all social media platforms. You will also create new content whilst managing the content planner to align with marketing strategy, EDMs and promotions. If you have a passion for wellness, 1-3 years of relevant work experience, including expertise in multiple social media platforms and have proven experience creating and developing engaging content, including strong copy then this could be the next role for you! Apply now!

A rare opportunity is now available for an additional Guest Services team member to join the reception crew at The Jensen Potts Point, Sydney. Refurbished and relaunched in 2021, this charismatic boutique hotel is seeking a bright character to equally represent their brand to all guests arriving and departing from this unique boutique establishment. This role requires someone who has a bright, fun and positive personality that will provide exceptional customer service to all guests. If you feel you are the right person to join and lead what is a proactive, growing and fast paced culture and team, please apply now!

SLIK is an independent Sydney based creative agency with the technical skill of a production house. They specialise in dreaming up and crafting powerful ideas for ambitious brands looking to make an impact with people. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Senior Digital Designer to join a lovely bunch of passionate creative thinkers, designers and doers delivering award-winning insight-led campaigns through beautiful storytelling and technical excellence. You will be responsible for generating digital-first designs throughout advertising campaigns, apps and platforms and overseeing other designer’s outputs and monitor the design process. You will have the ability to produce high-quality creative outputs and be experienced in developing UI design. If you have 5+ years of experience working as a Digital Designer and an excellent portfolio of past design work then this could be your dream role! Apply now!