Carriageworks is the largest and most significant contemporary multi-arts centre of its kind in Australia and they are currently on the hunt for a full-time Events producer based in their Sydney office. The Producer, Events role is one of two roles to work closely with the Director, Events and Production in the planning and delivery of events associated with Carriageworks Commercial activity, First Nations, Artistic and performance programs. The position works closely with the Commercial, Production and Technical Teams to ensure that event management is of the highest standard, meets / exceeds client expectations and continues to build Carriageworks’ outstanding reputation in the delivery of high-quality experiences. Some of your key responsibilities will include: producing events and provide event management services contributing to the development and implementation of new systems and ongoing efficiencies across Carriageworks. To be successful in this role you will have a broad understanding of the events, arts and cultural industries and have excellent interpersonal, written and communication skills. If this role sounds like you Apply here!

Kind is Cool is an online global clothing label with a conscience. They are currently in a growth phase of their business and are looking to hire the next superstar in their Victoria team as a part-time Content Creator for their social media channels. As a core member within their growing team you will have an opportunity to cement this role as your own, providing reports and strategies as they continue with their rapid growth. To be successful in this role you will be experienced in Tiktok & Reels and editing videos. Some of your key responsibilities will include: video and photo content creation, ecommerce product photography and monthly photoshoots for website + social media. If you are an enthusiastic and creative person who loves producing content Apply here!

Images That Sell is Australia’s leader in eCommerce fashion imagery. With over 50 regular clients they specialise in premium tailored stills and motion content for eCommerce and marketing use. They are looking for a post production specialist to join their growing Sydney team. This is a full time position working within a team of 5 post production specialists. Experience with eCommerce imagery is a plus, however they are more than happy to skill you up to providing you have some experience with photoshop. Some of your tasks will include: body shaping, using liquify and transform and colour correction, within paths. If you have good written and verbal communication and experience using dropbox and server navigation you should Apply here!

TotallyAwesome is the world’s most advanced forum for kids, teens and families, and brands to safely interact across thousands of apps, games, and websites. They enable a kids-safe ecosystem with more than 300 million monthly active users across APAC. They adhere to and support international governments’ most advanced regulations protecting kids’ data privacy. They do this through the deployment of bespoke technology designed specifically to offer kids contextual and customised content through age-appropriate engagement. TotallyAwesome are seeking a talented, experienced and motivated Digital Campaign Success Executive to join the Sydney team. They are looking for a Superstar with expertise, excellence and consistency in all aspects of managing strategizing, planning and delivering digital media campaigns. Experience in the youth or family market and/or media/advertising/content industry is a plus. You will be responsible for the campaign delivery and implementation: Campaign Setup, Ad trafficking, performance optimisation and reporting across ANZ and, if needed, regionally across APAC. If this role sounds like you Apply here!

MOS The Label is a beautiful Australian brand based in Sydney. They are currently looking for a Design Assistant who is excited to work within a boho women’s clothing brand and grow your creative skills under a talented and experienced founder. As her key right hand you will take range and concept direction to drive the product offering in line with brand vision and style. As a yummy-mummy type brand, you will work together to develop new categories and collections that will propel the brand forward. You will use your textile knowledge to make yarn and fabrication suggestions and guidance throughout the design process, proactively drive the approval time lines on lab dips, strike offs, trim and bulk fabric confirmation and create all CAD and technical sketches. If this role excites you please Apply here!

’s mission is to be the most ubiquitous presence in Australian culture; with its people, it’s artists and brands. They are currently on the hunt for a Senior Client Lead. The successful candidate will be primarily responsible for working collaboratively and meticulously with their creative, content and campaign management teams to implement client campaigns, while liaising with the client and representing the client interests to the internal divisions. Overseeing the end to end process until completion of the campaign is pivotal in ensuring client satisfaction through and through, therefore managing the clients expectation with strong communication throughout the entire process is essential. Your day to day duties will include: setting up client campaign kick off meetings and conducting weekly WIP’s, creating and overseeing campaign timeline worksheets and liaising with clients and the creative and campaign teams to ensure smooth campaign implementation. To be successful in this role you will have 5+ years experience working on client campaigns on publisher or agency side or similar and be experienced in executing digital content campaigns across editorial and video a plus. If you’re excited to be a part of a collaborative and supportive team you can count on then this is the job for you! Apply here!