The ideal candidate will work to drive the development of SEO and Content products, including positioning, justification, viable commercial modelling, required collateral, best practice, processes and reporting. You will contribute to the creation of a strategic activation plan and best practice implementation rollout play for these products. If this sounds like the job for you, check it out & apply now!
ROWIE The Label are looking for a mid-level to senior in house Graphic & Digital Designer to join their team based in Byron Bay. Within this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for the visual and graphic representation of ROWIE The Label, reflecting their brand values and ethos. They want someone to interpret, create and manage design briefs from initial conception through to deliver, maintain the creative direction of all visual print, web and digital design, build creative campaigns and digital concepts for promotions, eDM and social media campaigns. They are looking for someone who is tech savvy with advanced knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Suite and the ability to work collaboratively with all team members to ensure clear and effective communication at all times. If you have the willingness to work creatively to deadlines in a fast-paced environment with the ability to problem solve, check it out & apply today!
En Gold are seeking an E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Manager to drive web traffic through the planning and execution of online advertising and SEO whilst aligning with the company’s marketing goals and generating online sales. The successful candidate will work closely with management, and be responsible for advertising content, managing ads and reporting and managing web performance. You will be responsible for developing advertising strategies to increase buyer interest in products, resulting in online sales. You will monitor project progress from planning to execution to ensure it remains focused and evaluate it’s effectiveness, and stay up to date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and online applications to drive web traffic and generate sales. Based in Melbourne, they want someone who is an innovative problem solver, forward thinking, collaborative and able to take ownership of this role. If that sounds like you, apply now!
