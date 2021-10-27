ROWIE The Label are looking for a mid-level to senior in house Graphic & Digital Designer to join their team based in Byron Bay. Within this role, the successful candidate will be responsible for the visual and graphic representation of ROWIE The Label, reflecting their brand values and ethos. They want someone to interpret, create and manage design briefs from initial conception through to deliver, maintain the creative direction of all visual print, web and digital design, build creative campaigns and digital concepts for promotions, eDM and social media campaigns. They are looking for someone who is tech savvy with advanced knowledge and experience with Adobe Creative Suite and the ability to work collaboratively with all team members to ensure clear and effective communication at all times. If you have the willingness to work creatively to deadlines in a fast-paced environment with the ability to problem solve, check it out & apply today!

The Concierge Agency is seeking a Senior Account Manager, who will be responsible for managing an independent portfolio of clients and promoting them to their target audience. The ideal candidate will be an influencer of public opinion, you will grow brands and help drive sales through a range of PR tools such as news items, press releases, case studies, partnerships, KOL activity, experiential activity and social media activity. You will be the key to shaping your client’s reputation and profile, and will manage their press coverage whilst delivering the TCA unique value add of ‘above and beyond’ thinking to drive innovative brand amplification ideas to your clients on a regular basis. If you’re interested in joining a dynamic, boutique agency based in Sydney, where innovation and passion are at the core of everything they do, then they’d love to hear from you! is seeking a, who will be responsible for managing an independent portfolio of clients and promoting them to their target audience. The ideal candidate will be an influencer of public opinion, you will grow brands and help drive sales through a range of PR tools such as news items, press releases, case studies, partnerships, KOL activity, experiential activity and social media activity. You will be the key to shaping your client’s reputation and profile, and will manage their press coverage whilst delivering the TCA unique value add of ‘above and beyond’ thinking to drive innovative brand amplification ideas to your clients on a regular basis. If you’re interested in joining a dynamic, boutique agency based in, where innovation and passion are at the core of everything they do, then they’d love to hear from you! Apply now!

is a dynamic and entrepreneurial media and communications agency operating within the fast paced and rapidly evolving media and technology space, fusing media with technology to deliver great results for their clients. It’s an exciting place to be and they love what they do, they are passionate, hard-working and encourage new ideas and entrepreneurial thinking. They are currently on the hunt for ato join their team based inThe ideal candidate will work to drive the development of SEO and Content products, including positioning, justification, viable commercial modelling, required collateral, best practice, processes and reporting. You will contribute to the creation of a strategic activation plan and best practice implementation rollout play for these products. If this sounds like the job for you, check it out & apply now!

En Gold are seeking an E-Commerce and Digital Marketing Manager to drive web traffic through the planning and execution of online advertising and SEO whilst aligning with the company’s marketing goals and generating online sales. The successful candidate will work closely with management, and be responsible for advertising content, managing ads and reporting and managing web performance. You will be responsible for developing advertising strategies to increase buyer interest in products, resulting in online sales. You will monitor project progress from planning to execution to ensure it remains focused and evaluate it’s effectiveness, and stay up to date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and online applications to drive web traffic and generate sales. Based in Melbourne, they want someone who is an innovative problem solver, forward thinking, collaborative and able to take ownership of this role. If that sounds like you, apply now!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.