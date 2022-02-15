KEO is seeking a new mid to senior-level Creative Designer to join KEO full-time in Tamworth and North West NSW, Newcastle & Hunter Region. Due to solid growth, Keo are looking for an experienced designer to contribute to the team and design department. You will be designing a wide variety across digital and offline media. You will collaborate with clients, their customers and the KEO team to deliver outstanding work. To be successful in this position, you’ll be a self-starter, capable of delivering brilliant creative ideas and showing fantastic attention to detail along with being organised amongst an environment where requests are coming thick and fast. Keo requires a talent to listen curiously, take a brief and continue to search for the answer outside of the meeting. Apply here!

WestWords is a not-for-profit literary organisation dedicated to creating and sharing the stories of Western Sydney and they are on the hunt for a full-time Creative Producer in Sydney. As the Creative Producer you will assist the Executive Director in the creation, development and delivery of the company’s annual program; be responsible for management of staff and contractors delivering the program, and associated administrative and event management tasks as necessary. WestWords is searching for a highly motivated superstar with a strong attention to detail, ability to multitask, able to work autonomously and collaboratively as part of a small team. If this is the role you are looking for then Apply here!

Building Guild is seeking a Full Time or Part-Time Marketing and Communications Executive to join their Sydney Team. This role would suit someone interested in the world of interiors and the built environment who has 2-4 years of communications / PR / Marketing experience, either in house or agency-based, plus tertiary qualifications in related fields. If you have a strength in writing and the ability to think creatively about effective engagement and are looking for a collaborative and fun working environment please Apply here!

Are you a positive, high energy individual with great people skills? Are you a smart, strategic communicator and skilful at building strong relationships? Are you highly organised, reliable and thrive in an agile and innovative environment? If the answer is yes, then this is the role for you! The Fashion Institute is searching for a full-time COMMS + PA + OFFICE ALL-ROUNDER for their Sydney office. In this role you will assist the Communications Director with development of innovative marketing/digital/social, be an ace PA to their dynamic CEO and will assist with general office duties. If you’re highly organised, are a team player and have a fab sense of humour then go ahead and Apply here!

Scratch is on the lookout for a full-time Content Creator to help in growing Australia’s most trusted dog food brand – Scratch based in Melbourne. The ideal candidate will prefer audio-visual content and will excel at spotting opportunities to turn dogs and dog health into entertaining and informative content, whatever the form. You will also be a part of pitching content ideas and bringing them to life and producing and editing brand new video content series plus paid social ad creative and your most important job of all, bringing the fun out of dogs and Scratch! If you have strong Adobe editing suite experience and portfolio, 3+ years of agency or brand experience and are a team player, easy collaborator, open communicator and genuinely nice person then please Apply here!

Laundry Bar is searching for a part-time Social Media Manager in Melbourne. This is a dynamic and multi-faceted position in a fast-paced hospitality and live music venue group. Comprising Laundry Bar, Bad Decisions Bar, and George’s Bar, all located on Johnston Street, Fitzroy. The role of Marketing and Social Media Manager is to run all social media accounts for the three businesses, from planning to execution, alongside additional online and offline marketing channels, as well as additional tasks as needed to support the rest of the team. If you’re a work fast, act fast, multitasker and have a thorough understanding of all three brands and their very different and specific demographics, voices and aesthetics, then we’d love to hear from you! Apply now!