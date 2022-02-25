Hypetap are looking for motivated, passionate and experienced Account Managers to join their team in Melbourne. This is an opportunity for you to be a part of an Australian born leader in one of the highest growth sectors within marketing – influencer marketing. You will be joining a highly supportive, knowledgeable team and will assist with campaign strategy, delivery and post campaign insights across a diverse range of clients. To be successful in this role you will be able to work across all areas of client management, strategy, creative, content production, paid social and run your own projects and teams. You will also be required to develop strong client relationships and an understanding of their business and sector. This role is an opportunity to work directly with the CEO to manage and grow key clients and client portfolio. If you’re looking to be part of a lively, creative and inclusive culture then Apply here!

Carriageworks is the largest and most significant contemporary multi-arts centre of its kind in Australia. The Carriageworks Artistic Program is ambitious, risk taking and provides significant support to leading Australian and international artists through commissioning and presenting contemporary work. The program is artist-led and emerges from Carriageworks’ commitment to reflecting social and cultural diversity. They are currently on the hunt for a full-time Technical Manager based in Sydney who will develop, manage, and implement Carriageworks technical operations. You will provide technical expertise and support to users, hirers and artists. You will be responsible for the efficient, safe, and economical use of resources and staff, within existing legislation. To be successful in this role you will have high level technical management skills including a wide range of technical and practical skills across complex theatrical techniques including lighting, audio, and visual systems. You will also need to be a good communicator, a creative and practical problem solver, have a keen attention to detail and exceptionally high standards of delivery. Apple here!

If you’re looking for the ultimate start to your marketing career, Hampers with Bite are on the hunt for a curious, creative and adaptable person to join their creative team in a full-time Marketing Assistant at their head office in Fitzroy, Melbourne. In operation for over 17+ years, Hampers With Bite is a fun and dynamic family-run Australian business specialising in premium gourmet hampers and corporate gifting. Reporting directly to the Marketing Manager, the Marketing Assistant, will help support the wider team in the planning, creation and implementation of all marketing activities. You will be responsible for the day-to-day execution of the social media strategy, amplifying marketing campaigns and activities, and curating evergreen content for the Hampers With Bite brand. To be successful in this role you’ll be experienced in managing social platforms and you are skilled in connecting with audiences and influencers. You’ll also have exceptional attention to detail and written communication skills, coupled with experience creating innovative and engaging social media content. Hampers with Bite pride themselves on providing a fun and collaborative startup team environment whilst also offering on the job training and mentorship. If this sounds like the role you Apply here!

Bastion Amplify is a PR and communications agency for the new age – perfectly positioned to anticipate the preferences of today’s always-on, evolving and completely fascinating consumer. Attracting the best people in the industry is at the centre of everything they do. Their team have worked for the world’s biggest agencies, been the client and started their own businesses. Their clients are some of the world’s leading consumer brands within the technology, retail, beauty, tourism, major events, sport, lifestyle, property and FMCG sectors. Bastion Amplify are looking for a full-time Social Account Director based in Sydney to work on one of the world’s largest and most iconic brands in Gaming. It’s a very rare opportunity for a senior leader to drive and operate a specialist team and work on big budget campaigns that get global attention. You will lead a range of integrated projects at scale, across creative, content, community, events & activations and digital experiences which elevate the brand to the next level. Supported by a Social Content & Community Team, agency partners and media publishers; your role is to work closely with the brand’s in-house Marketing team to execute local and global social strategies that drive innovation and deliver impact. If you have an expert understanding of social media platforms, best practice methods, paid media and possess strong project management knowledge and are highly organised Apple here!

Cube Footwear is the home of some of Australia’s most iconic fashion footwear brands – Siren, Verali and Sheriton Shoes. They are currently on the hunt for an experienced, enthusiastic and pro-active full-time eCommerce Specialist to add value to its small yet very successful team in Melbourne. You will be responsible for: managing & monitoring 3 Shopify websites. This includes updating product information, sales pricing, categories and monitoring inventory levels. You will also manage day-to-day site merchandising to best present ‘top sellers’ and promotions to maximise conversions. To be successful in this role you will have experience using Shopify, Google Analytics. If this role sounds like you then Apply here!

Nine lives Bazaar is a female-founded and led, Australian fashion house with a clear vision: to inspire a celebration of self. Harnessing sisterhood with their team members and customers at the forefront, they aspire to create a truly unique, inclusive and inspirational experience that exists beyond personal style, but as an extension of self. An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced Marketing Manager to join Nine Lives Bazaar on a maternity leave contract based out of their beautiful Kingscliff beach-side HQ. You will be reporting to the Business Operations Manager & Directors working in a fun-loving team to develop and implement the overall marketing and digital strategy for the brand. You will be responsible for delivering impactful multi-channel marketing and content campaigns and owning the communications strategy. You will track and analyse the performance of all marketing campaigns, manage the marketing budget to drive customer traffic; implementing unique marketing strategies and initiatives that convert to sales both nationally and internationally. This is an attractive role for an experienced Marketing manager who excels at driving brand awareness and brand identity in a nurturing and fun environment. Apply here!