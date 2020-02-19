XPO Brands, a multi-award winning creative agency, are seeking an enthusiastic, up-and-coming Account Executive (SYD) to join their ever-growing family on a full time basis. The successful candidate will be involved in the creation and execution of national below-the-line marketing campaigns, including but not limited to experiential/event marketing, PR, Sampling and Shopper POS. To be considered for this role, candidates must have great writing skills with a focus on attention to detail, a team first mentality and a can-do attitude. Apply now!

Stile Education, a company providing world class science education for every student, are looking for a full time Junior Designer/Illustrator (MELB) to create the visuals for their science curriculum. Key responsibilities include creating graphics and illustrating for lessons, working with the product team on creating new features and working on teacher, student and other classroom/learning materials. The ideal candidate is interested in working with and expanding Stile’s visual design language and exhibits some knowledge of web/mobile/interaction design. Apply here.

UMM, a creatively-led communications agency that works with some of the most exciting local and global brands, are on the look out for a full time Social & Content Executive (SYD) to join their team. The role involves assisting UMM’s Senior Social Media Executive with community management on social channels, creating content plans and scheduling social content and assisting in social media advertising implementation. To excel in this role, candidates must have a passion for social media, content and digital and have a minimum 1 year agency or in-house experience. Apply today.

Babyanything, a company selling precious metal, diamond and gemstone fine jewellery, are seeking a casual Retail Sales Assistant (SYD) to guide customers through jewellery selection. The role involves greeting and engaging with customers and assisting management to price, display, restock and clean/polish items throughout the store. The ideal candidate has great style and presentation, great customer service skills and security awareness. Apply now!

Solution Entertainment are looking for Australian Grand Prix Volunteers (MELB) to be involved with the pre-race entertainment for the National Anthem. Apply here.

iD Collective are on the hunt for a full time PR Account Manager (MELB) to handle all aspects of planned publicity campaigns and PR activities. Apply today!

Oaktree are seeking a volunteer WA Community Engagement Officer (PER) to help run their biggest campaign. Apply now.

