WOTSO WorkSpace, the innovative workspace provider taking over Australia, are looking for a full time Community Receptionist (ADEL) to be the go to person for members and visitors. Responsibilities of the role include mail distribution, conducting workspace tours, on-boarding new members and being involved in community building activities. The ideal candidate has previous experience in customer service, an eagle eye for detail and is up for a challenge. If you are a friendly, hardworking, outgoing and confident individual, then apply now!

OzHarvest, Australia’s leading food rescue charity, are seeking a full time Fundraising Projects Executive (SYD) to be responsible for meeting fundraising targets for identified fundraising projects. Key duties of the role include account management, revenue generation and program administration. To excel in this role, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or higher in business, marketing, communications or similar, a valid Working With Children Check (WWCC), a valid Police Check and 2+ years experience in a client relationship role. Apply today.

Beauty Brand X, a collective of beauty enthusiasts working to bring the latest in skincare technology to Aussie faces, are on the look out for a full time Beauty Videographer (SYD). The successful candidate will be developing creative video and photography content for BBX’s social media platforms & print media. The ideal applicant has 2-3 years experience producing audio and visual content to a professional standard, editing skills, relevant tertiary qualifications and great communication skills. Apply here.

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

The Carlton Club & The Windsor Castle are looking for a part time Graphic Design & Social Media Manager (MELB) to join their team. Apply now!

Slyletica are seeking a full time Fashion Designer (MELB) to drive trend research and initial mood board conception. Apply today.

Magnum & Co are on the look out for a full time Senior Earned Media Executive (SYD) to tell captivating stories using creative means. Apply here.

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and get yourself signed up to our Daily Job Alerts.

For employers looking to Post a Job, click here.