White Key Marketing, a social media marketing agency that provides clients with marketing strategies, content creation, social media management and campaign analysis, are seeking a full time Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidate will be in charge of executing a results-driven social media strategy, developing and curating engaging content for social media platforms and creating reports on key metrics. To be considered for this role, candidates must have proficiency with major social media platforms, excellent social listening skills and strong copywriting skills. Apply now!

Oxygen360, a creative media agency that provides media solutions to some of Australia’s leading companies, are looking for a full time Senior Editor Promo’s and TVC (SYD) to work on editing and Afterfx. The role consists of editing movie and TV promos for Fetch TV, creating graphic animations using AfterFx and working with the content team to understand monthly content priorities. The ideal candidate has a minimum 4 years relevant experience as an editor in the content, entertainment or media industries, a keen eye for detail and a flare for design using After Effects. Apply today for this amazing opportunity.

Cali Press, a rapidly growing retail food business operating in the fast food and beverage space, are on the look out for a part time Senior Graphic Designer (SYD) to create a diverse range of designs. The successful candidate will be responsbile for website design and development, content creation and working directly with the creative director and marketing department to provide highly creative design support. To excel in this role, candidates must have at least 3–5 years experience in a similar position, strong knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite and expert level knowledge of Shopify and Mailchimp. Apply here.

