Ven Creative, one of the top boutique web design, development and SEO agencies in Melbourne, are seeking a full time Digital Sales Executive to support and grow their existing client base. The successful candidate will be in charge of driving Ven’s growth plans, as well as attending networking events to build commercial relationships. To be considered for this role, candidates must have more than 1 year experience selling Web, SEO, SEM & SMM services, a proven track record in achieving sales targets, excellent time management skills and outstanding negotiation skills. This role comes with uncapped commissions and the chance to help clients succeed online. Apply today!

XPO Brands, a multi-award winning creative agency, are on the lookout for a full time Personal Assistant/Office Manager (SYD) to help manage a busy office and organise the diary for the company’s director. A typical day in this role is providing high end support to two very busy directors, organising company events, coordinating travel and accommodation arrangements and assisting with data entry and office filing. The ideal candidate has experience in a similar role, experience managing events, a proven ability to work autonomously and exceptional organisational skills. XPO provides regular travel awards, half day Fridays once a month and a bar on tap. Apply here.

Compass Studio, a young and independent marketing agency, are looking for a full time Senior PR Account Manager (SYD) to work across a range of lifestyle, business and outdoor brands. The successful candidate will be working to boost client’s presence within all relevant Australian media and assist across a range of high profile events. This role is perfect for someone with 3+ years of recent PR experience and wanting to move into a role that offers more ownership and development. To be considered for this role, applicants must have the ability to Account Manage multiple clients at once and have great leadership and team management. Apply now!

Fella Swim, a fusion between luxury lingerie & activewear, are on the hunt for a full time Customer Service and Junior Administrator (SYD) to support both internal and external clients. The role involves data entry and processing documentation, supporting team members, answering all customer enquiries, managing the Live Chat function on social media and aiding with store sales. The ideal candidate has exceptional customer service skills, strong IT skills, a great work ethic and excellent verbal and written communication skills. Apply today.

Mind Blowing Films, a film distribution and production company, are hiring a part time Video & Graphic Design Assistant (MELB). Apply here.

Oaktree, Australia’s largest youth-run development agency, are looking for a volunteer WA State Director (PER) to oversee campaigns. Apply now!

Cancer Council NSW are seeking a volunteer to share their personal cancer story as a Talks Community Ambassador. Apply today.

