The Photo Studio Australia, an industry leader in innovative magazine style fashion portraits & modelling portfolios, are offering a Photography Internship (QLD) for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience. This internship allows candidates to work with industry leaders, assist photographers in the studio, set up lights and equipment, maintain studio & equipment and assist in image uploading and backups. The ideal candidate is punctual, friendly, hardworking and has a positive work ethic. Apply now!

WOTSO WorkSpace, the innovative workspace provider taking over Australia, are looking for a full time Office Manager (SYD) to bring in new members to the space and build a community through events planning and execution. The role will also involve making sure the space is looking great at all times. The ideal candidate has previous experience in customer service, an eagle eye for detail and is up for a challenge. If you are an outgoing and confident individual, then apply today.

Nimbus Co, a contemporary infrared sauna and wellness studio, are seeking a full time Studio Manager/Operations (MELB) to drive staff management planning, sales, client retention and streamline operations, policies and procedures. The successful candidate will be managing the studio team, tracking the growth of the business and completing administration associated with financial reporting, memberships and general enquiries. To be considered for this role, candidates must have 1-2 years’ management experience within the retail or wellness industry, experience in leading teams, as well as excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Apply here.

Want more great job opportunities? Here you go:

The Paper Empire, Australia’s leading independent retailer of beautiful stationery and invitations, are looking for a full time Senior Sales Associate (MELB) to join their team. Apply now!

HammaJack, a specialist digital analytics and marketing agency, are seeking a full time Marketing Lead (MELB) to be in charge of everything marketing. Apply today.

360 PR are on the hunt for a full time Account Executive (SYD) to work across a variety of industries. Apply here.