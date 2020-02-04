The Ministry of Talent, a global creative talent management group that specialises in digital influencers, are seeking a full time Senior Talent Booker (SYD) to scout potential new talent. The Ministry of Talent represents some of the country’s leading digital influencers and creative talent, such as Steven Khalil, Amy Sheppard, Lisa Hyde and Michael Brunelli. The role involves managing talent quotes to prospective clients, following up quotes regularly, PR & calendar management and being up to date and in the know of the blogger revolution. If you are passionate about sales and have talent booker experience, then apply now!

VIVO Nue, Australia’s first and only real food protein brand, are on the look out for two part time Digital and Strategic Marketing Juniors (BNE) to join their team. VIVO provides simple, safe and biodegradable packaging and is free of natural flavouring. The digital marketing role involves social media management and SEO while the strategic marketing component consists of maintaining and developing new marketing channels and relationship management. If you would like to grow and spread VIVO’s message, then apply today.

HammaJack, a specialist digital analytics and marketing agency, are seeking a full time Marketing Lead (MELB) to work across a range of clients and be in charge of everything marketing. The successful candidate will be involved in social marketing campaigns, digital PR, digital strategies and running growth-hacking sprints. The ideal applicant has experience with Facebook Planning, SEM (Bing and Google) and the Hubspot platform, along with an interest in other Martech and Adtech platforms and capabilities. Apply here.

