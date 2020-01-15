The Fordham Company, one of Australia’s top celebrity management companies, are seeking a full time Executive Assistant (SYD) to offer high level support to the CEO. The role involves acting as a ‘gatekeeper’ and first point of contact for the business and CEO, prioritising meetings and management of any schedule conflicts, organising events and communicating with talent. This position requires candidates to have a strong knowledge of all social media channels, good cultural knowledge and strong communication skills. Apply now!

Crater, a content agency specialising in video production and photography, are looking for a part time Junior Social Content Creator (SYD). The successful candidate will be assisting the team in the shooting and editing of small projects, capturing BTS content on shoots, crafting hype reels, creating social media posts and bringing fresh ideas to the table. To be considered for this role, candidates must have basic editing skills, knowledge of social media platforms and the ability to craft a story. Apply today.

Yeahsure, one of Sydney’s fastest growing content agencies, are on the look out for a full time Videographer & Editor (SYD) to shoot and edit for a diverse array of clientele. Key responsibilities are filming and editing commissioned content in a timely manner, corresponding with clients, assisting the broader yeahsure. team on shoots and taking lead on shoots when necessary. This role requires applicants to have experience in filming and editing content and at least 1-3 years experience working in the creative industry. Apply here.

The POOL COLLECTIVE, a company specialising in producing world-class visual content, are looking for a full time Creative Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidate will be assisting with the management of the company website, creating and executing strategic digital-marketing promotions and assisting with project pitches. Candidates require a bachelor degree, preferably in communications, media or marketing and experience working on native social media and delivering organic engagement. Apply now.

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

Food&Desire are hiring casual Chefs of all levels and Kitchen Hands for the Australian Grand Prix (MELB). Apply today.

Ven are seeking a full time Digital Sales Executive (MELB) to drive their ambitious growth plans. Apply now.

Oaktree are on the look out for a Director of Data (MELB) to volunteer 2 days per week. Apply here.

Want more job opportunities? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and get yourself signed up to our Daily Job Alerts.

For employers looking to Post a Job, click here.