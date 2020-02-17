The Fashion Institute, a multi-disciplinary college offering world-class education from industry leaders, are seeking a casual Trainer and Assessor (SYD) to join their team. The Fashion Institute offers a Nationally Recognised Diploma of Business that covers all aspects of the fashion business sector in-depth, as well as fashion communications and digital marketing. The ideal candidate has 5 years minimum experience in either marketing, PR/Communications, branding, digital content or creative direction within the fashion/lifestyle/beauty sector and a current Working With Children’s Check. Apply now!

Want to join a startup that is looking to improve education? Edrolo are on the look out for a full time Office Manager (MELB) to help create an inclusive and welcoming office environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for coordinating great company events, ensuring offices run smoothly and owning administrative functions. To excel in this role, candidates should have at least 18 months experience in a professional environment, proficiency with G-Suite/Office and excellent time management skills. Apply today to join a young company with global ambitions.

Flourish Management, a global influencer marketing agency, are looking for a full time Influencer & Talent Manager (SYD) to scout and sign new talent. The UK based agency has been a trailblazer in the influencer marketing industry since 2017 and is looking to expand in Australia. The role involves managing a team of talent bookers, managing all client invoicing and talent payments and negotiating and pitching contracts. To be considered for this role, candidates must have 3 years previous experience as an influencer/model booker, a sound knowledge of all social media platforms and strong negotiation skills. Apply here.

Utopia Goods, Australia’s pre-eminent textile house offering unique handcrafted accessories, home furnishings and quality interior fabrics, are seeking a full time Showroom Sales Manager (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidate will be in charge of generating sales, caring for clients by providing professional service and supporting the day-to-day operations of the showroom. The role also involves participating in the management of the website, inventory system and export orders. The ideal candidate has experience with high end fabrics, design or furniture, superior attention to detail and great communication skills. Apply now!

Intrepid Travel, the largest small group adventure travel company in the world, are looking for a full time SEO Copywriter (MELB) to improve the SEO rankings of the Intrepid Group’s multiple branded websites. Apply today.

Urban Angles are seeking a casual Freelance Floorplans Measurer (VIC) to join their dedicated field team. Apply here.