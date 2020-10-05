The Beach Road Hotel are a hospitality-based family run business . They are currently looking for a Graphic Designer (SYD) for their group of Hotels. The role is full time and based at The Beach Road Hotel, Bondi. This is a multi-disciplinary role, you will work with the Group Brand Manager and will entail the delivery of rolling weekly/monthly/annual entertainment event-based designs, food menus, community events and general art where briefed. To apply, you must have at least two years of experience completing work with a broad knowledge of a range of platforms and a working knowledge of Adobe Suite. Read more and apply here!

Organised and detail-oriented? Pedestrian Group, that’s right WE are hiring! Please come and join our team, we are so very lovely. We are on the lookout for an Accounts Assistant (SYD) to report to our Financial manager, on a part-time basis (3 days per week).

In this role, you will be responsible for entering & reviewing payable and credit card purchases, setting up and maintaining new vendor accounts, processing of Accounts Receivable invoices, debt collection and general filing. To apply you will need experience in accounts payable & receivable, strong Excel and Xero skills and an accurate data entry skills with strong attention to detail and understanding of cost coding. If you think you have attention to detail to rival Adrian Monk, we want to hear from you! Read more and apply within!

Want more?

Arravite are a consumable beauty brand that’s recently launched a range of collagen supplements onto the Australian market. They are currently seeking an in-house casual Graphic Designer and/or Content Producer (MELB) to champion their social presence, taking the brand to the next level! They’re a hugely passionate bunch and seeking a content producing powerhouse of a match to join the team and elevate their content to the next level. Key responsibilities include the end to end production of all social media content and taking ownership of the content plan by flexing your creativity to produce, shoot and edit all content. To apply you must have previous experience managing a brand/s social presence. Read more and apply here.

For 7 years 23ALBERT has been a high level service luxury fashion boutique in Manly on the Northern Beaches of Sydney and our primary focus is on delivering incredible service to our extensive client base. They have a small, yet established team and are looking for another Retail Super Star (SYD) to join their close-knit team. In this role, your key responsibilities will include generating sales – continually building client portfolio, exceeding daily/monthly set sales targets and nurturing and growing existing client relationships. You must be willing to work at a fast pace, and be driven to deliver an exceptional experience to clients Read more and apply here!

Eva, a homewares brand, are hiring a Customer Service Manager (MELB). Day to day responsibilities include addressing any issues and disputes from customers, overseeing operations across the customer service department, implementing an effective customer loyalty program and providing a great customer service experience across multiple channels. To apply you should have Ecommerce experience, outstanding communication skills, and excellent leadership skills. Read more and apply here!

