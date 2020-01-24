Tec.Fit, a company bringing cutting edge technology applications to the global fashion industry, are seeking a full time Administrative Coordinator/EA (MELB) to provide general office administration and customer support. A typical day in this role is providing daily technology reviews, completing executive assistant duties and providing supplier management. The ideal candidate has 1-2 years experience in a similar role or has completed a business, communications or commerce degree. If you want to join a high calibre team and enjoy flexible working arrangements, then apply now!

WOTSO WorkSpace, the innovative workspace provider taking over Australia, are looking for a full time Venue Space Leader (ADEL) to build a community through events planning and execution. The role will involve travel as duties will take place across a multitude of spaces. To be considered for this role, candidates must have previous experience in sales and customer service, an eagle eye for detail, good administrative skills and the drive to get the job done. Apply today if you are looking for something a little different and want the chance to build on your retail or hospitality skills.

Crumpler, a manufacturer that designs unique and sturdy bags and luggage in Australia, are on the hunt for a full time Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager (SYD) to be a part of a unique brand. The successful candidate will be managing a Crumpler store and leading a team to achieve their goals. The ideal candidate has experience in sales, has previously managed a small team and has experience in resolving customer inquiries in a humble and helpful way. Perks of the role include an attractive base salary and commission and a 50% staff discount. Apply here.

