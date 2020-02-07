Swimming Australia, the peak governing body for swimming in Australia, are looking for a Marketing Intern (PER) to provide support with two national events. The successful candidate will be assisting the Marketing Coordinator to organise and implement the marketing, communication and digital media strategy for the 2020 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships and the 2020 Hancock Prospecting Australian Swimming Championships. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a current Working With Children Check and outstanding attention to detail. Apply now!

GentSac, a company that is working hard to change the way men buy essential grooming products and basics, are seeking a full time Store Manager & Brand Ambassador (SYD) to join their team. The role involves overseeing the stores operations, creating a wonderful energy for the team and customers and opening and closing the store. The ideal applicant understands the importance of customer experience and wants to work within a supportive, energetic business culture. There will be plenty of training provided around GentSac’s product range and everything to do with men’s skin care and grooming. Apply here.

Pedestrian Group, home of PEDESTRIAN.TV, Pedestrian JOBS, POPSUGAR, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Lifehacker, Kotaku and Openair Cinemas, are on the hunt for a full time Native Content Writer (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for producing native content, including everything from news announcements to social posts and longer-form lifestyle, technology and culture content. To excel in this role, candidates must have at least 2 years editorial experience and the ability to work to tight deadlines. If you are a savvy operator who has out-of-the-box ideas and creative solutions, then apply today.

Questra Immigration, an innovative migration agency with a difference, are looking for a part time Digital Strategist (MELB) to be responsible for creating a Facebook and Instagram marketing strategy. Apply now!

Oaktree are seeking a volunteer Cambodia Partnership Manager (MELB) to provide support to funded projects. Apply here.

Ormond College are on the hunt for a full time Marketing Lead (MELB) to design and deliver high impact marketing initiatives. Apply today!