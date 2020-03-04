Soulara, a plant-powered nutrition program that specialises in creating superfood packed meals, are seeking a full time Social Media Manager (SYD) to design, implement and manage social media advertising campaigns. The successful candidate will be managing and overseeing the company’s social media accounts, campaigns, contents and day-to-day activities, driving engagement with social media influencers and monitoring social media trends. This role requires candidates to have a Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, PR, or a related field, 4+ years of experience in the social media marketing field and excellent knowledge of social media platforms. Apply now!

Nine, Australia’s largest locally owned media company, are looking for a full time Multi-Channel Traffic Manager (SYD) to manage the daily running of the Multi-Channel Traffic Team nationwide. Responsibilities include recruiting, training and developing new staff members, accurately producing the daily commercial transmission schedule and liaising with numerous internal and external stakeholders. The ideal candidate has minimum 3 years’ experience working in a Broadcast Traffic Department, proven management and leadership skills and a high degree of accuracy. Join the home of Australia’s most trusted and loved brands and apply today!

Insider Guides, the leading media company that aims to prepare, welcome and support international students in Australia, are on the look out for a part time Office Administrator (ADEL) to support the primary functions of the Insider Guides team. The role involves providing customer support, assisting on small projects related to email marketing and web administration, project-management-software administration and file system organisation. To excel in this role, candidates must be proactive, energetic, resourceful, able to work autonomously and willing to learn new things. If you would like to help make a huge impact in the international education sector, then apply here.

Montefiore, one of Australia’s leading aged care providers, are seeking a full time Digital Content and Communications Coordinator (SYD) to develop, create and write engaging and relevant content across a wide range of platforms. The successful candidate will be responsible for creating and maintaining a digital content calendar, driving the launch of the organisations EDMs and measuring the impact and effectiveness of social media campaigns. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent) in a marketing, communication or media field, a minimum 1 year experience in a marketing, communications, media or PR role and excellent copywriting skills. Apply now!

Want more amazing job opportunities? Here you go:

Muso are looking for a full time Artist Scout and Operations Manager (MELB) to handle everything artist-related. Apply today.

Dinosaur Designs are on the look out for an Assistant Store Manager (MELB) to assist in the running of their Chapel Street store. Apply here.

Creativehouse are seeking a part time Graphic Designer (VIC) to join their team. Apply now!

Want more job opportunities? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and get yourself signed up to our Daily Job Alerts.

For employers looking to Post a Job, click here.