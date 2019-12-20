Sony Music Entertainment, a predominant record label representing artists such as Delta Goodrem, Conrad Sewell and Jessica Mauboy, are seeking a full time Merchandise Coordinator (SYD). The role involves designing and creating innovative merchandise for Sony’s roster of artists through general design work, pitch decks and product mocks. The ideal candidate has a qualification in graphic design or fashion, is experienced in providing high levels of customer service, has high attention to detail and is up to date with current trends. The successful candidate will have creative freedom and support the success of Sony’s artists through their merchandise. Apply now for this fun and exciting opportunity!

Baxter Blue, stylish blue light blocking glasses, are looking for a full time Junior Growth Marketer (SYD) to drive customer acquisition. Responsibilities for this role include budgeting, creating marketing collateral, managing website updates, managing social media content and creating EDMs. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a hybrid interest in tech, marketing & strategy, a good understanding of social media platforms and strong communication skills. If you are a university graduate or someone with 1-2 years marketing experience, then apply today!

IXIAH, a Sydney-based fashion label whose best known for their textural collections, are on the hunt for a full time Sales and Retail Coordinator (SYD) to manage their stores and staff. Key responsibilities for this role include styling and merchandising, inventory management and providing great customer service. To excel in this role, candidates must have 3 years experience in womens fashion sales & retail management, a a strong sense of style, an immaculate presentation and strong knowledge of sales budgets. Apply here to join an incredibly close and hard-working team.

The Drop Festival are looking for a casual Social & Digital Media Specialist (SYD) to assist in delivering the best digital and social creative solutions across all client accounts. Apply today.

Oaktree, Australia’s largest youth-run development agency, are seeking a Director of Communications (MELB) to volunteer part-time. Apply here.

Vicious Recordings, a label collective that introduced the world to Avicii, Dirty South, Peking Duk and Steve Aoki, are seeking a part time Product & Distribution Coordinator (MELB). Apply now!

