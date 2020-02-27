Social Diary, a members-only website providing a calendar about upcoming media events in Australia, are seeking a full time Social Diary Coordinator (SYD) to oversee the day to day workings of the website. The role involves managing new subscriptions and renewals, maintaining various databases, responding to member inquiries and assisting on events. The ideal candidate is a graduate in a PR and media related field, a self-starter and proficient in all things digital. This position is a fantastic entry-level job for someone who is hell-bent on a fabulous career in PR & Events. Apply today!

The Arc Factory, a dynamic fashion & lifestyle PR agency, are looking for a full time Account Publicist (SYD) to assist across multiple lifestyle, beauty and hospitality brands. The successful candidate will be responsible for showroom brands, pitching news stories, news placement, management of social media content and working on key influencer programs. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a minimum 2 years’ experience in the fashion, PR or marketing industry, exceptional verbal and written communication skills and awareness of the Australian media landscape. Apply now!

Zala Hair, an Australian eCommerce site that sells luxury hair products, are on the look out for a full time Social Manager (SYD) to lead their fast-growing presence worldwide. The role consists of coordinating, managing and executing influencer collaborations across the global brand and maintaining Zala’s social media channels. To excel in this role, candidates must have around 5+ years’ experience within an agency or brand environment, amazing attention to detail and great relationship skills. If you would like to join this fun, pet-friendly company, then apply here.

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

Dot Dot Dash are seeking a full time Account Director (MELB) to deliver premium events and supervise the events team. Apply today.

Dinosaur Designs are looking for an Assistant Store Manager (MELB) to assist in the running of their Chapel Street store. Apply now!

The Township are on the look out for a part time Digital Copywriter (MELB) to join their small team. Apply here.

