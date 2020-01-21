Romano Beck, a one-stop full service marketing communications agency, are looking for a full time PR Senior Account Executive (MELB) to handle up to five different client accounts simultaneously. The role involves media planning and pitching, PR & media writing, responding to phone calls and emails from journalists and developing strategy and campaigns for social media platforms. The ideal candidate is a natural mentor/leader, passionate, committed to achieving the best and is a team player. Apply today!

Naked Ambition, a design-led innovation company, are currently seeking a full time Business Development Manager (MELB) to join their team. The successful candidate will be involved in understanding the needs of clients and translating these into compelling solutions and sales proposals and working with the marketing team to set up targeted campaigns. To excel in this role, candidates must be passionate and knowledgeable about design led-innovation and have outstanding communication and presenting skills. Apply here.

Fiorina Jewellery, a company specialising in distinct and quality handcrafted jewellery, are on the look out for a full time Production and Assembly Assistant (MELB). Fiorina are looking for someone with a passion for jewellery, along with a desire to learn new creative skills. To be considered for this role, candidates should have some jewellery experience with wire work using pliers and tools, creative intuition and a friendly demeanour. Benefits of this role are working within a creative and artistic environment and learning new jewellery manufacturing skills. Apply now!

Bohemian Holdings are currently looking for a full time Warehousing & Fulfilment Coordinator (NSW). Apply today.

Magnum & Co are seeking a full time Senior Earned Media Specialist (SYD) to join their team. Apply here.

New Directions Packaging are looking for a full time Account Manager (SYD) to drive sales through relationship management with new and existing clientele. Apply now!

