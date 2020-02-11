Raw Essentials Tea, a brand of all natural tea that celebrates a balanced, wholesome approach to living, are seeking a part time Social Media Marketer and Content Creator (MELB) to join their small close-knit team. The successful candidate will be required to create social media content on Raw Essential Tea’s Instagram and Facebook pages. To be considered for this role, candidates must have previous experience running social media accounts, a basic knowledge of Facebook ads and a good eye for design. Apply now!

company that provides a quick and easy way to book beauty and wellness appointments all over Australia, are looking for a full time Support Coordinator (MELB) to provide business partners and customers with first-class service. The role involves providing inbound support, ongoing quality assurance and overseeing bills and enquiries. The ideal candidate loves tackling new challenges and solving problems, is super organised and has 1-2 years+ work experience. Apply today.

Pedestrian Group, Australia’s fastest growing publishing brand, are on the hunt for a full time Advertising & Partnerships Manager (SYD) to join the NSW Direct Partnerships Team. The role involves creating market leading pitches across all Pedestrian platforms (Native, Video, Podcast, Events, Activations) for direct clients, building comprehensive client proposals and delivering 100% to quarterly sales budgets. The ideal candidate is a self-starter who’s not afraid of hunting for new business and building relationships from scratch. If you have exceptional communication skills and strong attention to detail, then apply here.

DUK, a digital marketing agency specialising in social media marketing, web design and development, print design and SEO, are seeking Digital Marketing, Social Media and Journalist Interns (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidates will have the opportunity to write across three Aussie online publications within the digital marketing, beauty, entertainment and business space. This internship gives candidates the chance to build contacts in the digital marketing industry, expand on their online portfolio and work with a fun and collaborative team. Apply now!

Want more great job opportunities? Here you go:

Trademutt are looking for a full time Junior Ecommerce Platform Specialist (BNE) to integrate and manage various digital platforms. Apply today.

Hair by Paul Anthony is seeking a highly skilled Hairstylist or Barber (SYD) to rent a chair weekly. Apply here.

Theory are on the hunt for a full time Concession Store Manager and Assistant Manager (MELB) to lead their new concession store in David Jones Chadstone. Apply now!