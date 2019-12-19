Northies Cronulla Hotel, the go-to destination for celebrating sunshine and good times, are looking for a full time Marketing Manager/Senior Coordinator (SYD). Northies Cronulla is one of the 8 venues run by The Sydney Collective, a hospitality group that specialises in creating amazing experiences. The successful candidate will be responsible for marketing strategy and implementation with a focus on advertising, digital marketing and social media, PR, event planning and campaign management. To excel in this role, candidates must have a minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar role, preferably within hospitality, great time management skills, attention to detail and flexibility. Apply today to join a young, dynamic company!

IXIAH, a Sydney-based fashion label whose best known for their textural collections, are seeking a Casual Sales Assistant (SYD) to make strict daily budgets and also assist in many aspects of the business such as stock management, merchandising and styling. The ideal candidate has 1-2 years fashion retail experience, experience in delivering exceptional customer service and efficient cash handling & POS experience. Ixiah will provide the successful applicant with a chance to be a part of a dynamic and fast paced workplace, an exceptional staff discount and the opportunity to grow knowledge of the fashion industry. Apply here.

Good Pair Days, an early stage wine startup, are on the hunt for a full time Warehouse Packer Team Leader (SYD) to pack a mean box of wine and be the first point of contact with customers. The successful applicant will be measured on their packing speed, completion of warehouse processes, on time dispatches and other warehouse specific KPIs. The role requires candidates to be organised, detail oriented, efficient and have a technical qualification or degree. There are lots of opportunities for growth and support available for further training and education, plus a $200 monthly allowance to spend on wine. Apply now!

Secret Sounds, one of Australia’s largest and most dynamic music groups, are looking for a full time Executive Assistant (QLD). Apply today.

Totem Marketing are seeking a casual Account Coordinator (MELB) to work across digital marketing activities. Apply here.

Festival Currency are on the hunt for Paid Event Staff (VIC) on a casual basis to take part in Unify Gathering 2020. Apply now!

