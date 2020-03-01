Nimble Activewear, a company selling high performance activewear for women, are seeking a full time Assistant Account Manager & Community Representative (SYD) to work across wholesale account management and community management. The successful applicant will be involved in assisting with the development of exclusive collections, identifying potential brand ambassadors in key new markets and general admin tasks. To excel in this role, candidates must have a genuine interest in health and wellness, full working rights in Australia and a minimum 2 years experience in a wholesale or sales position. Apply now!

Elephant Room, an integrated digital agency that specialises in eCommerce, are looking for a full time Digital/Technical Project Manager (SYD) to join their team. Elephant Room represent some of Australia’s most exciting brands such as Peter’s of Kensington, Modibodi, Bed Threads, Lioness Fashion and Meshki. The role involves producing high-impact eCommerce websites, managing local and offshore developers, rolling out new systems and tools and providing technical support. The ideal candidate has mid-level experience with HTML and CSS, experience in Microsoft Excel and strong interpersonal skills. Apply today.

Appetiser, the leading Melbourne app development company, are on the look out for a full time Senior Mobile and Web Product Designer (UI/UX) to work directly with disruptive startups through to well-known brands on their technology projects. The successful candidate will be responsible for building the product strategy for Appetiser and their clients, taking ownership of product strategy and design across web and/or mobile projects and helping to shape the design systems. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a great understanding of using design for user experience success, a proven portfolio in designing top-notch mobile apps and amazing communication skills. Apply here.

Red Bull Australia, the energy drink that gives you wings, are seeking a paid Red Bull Racing Communications Intern (MELB) to shadow the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Formula One Team at next month’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The internship involves managing press conferences at the race track, coordinating driver interviews and capturing the coolest content at one of the best sporting events on the calendar. The successful candidate will get the opportunity to learn from some of the top PR and Media Managers in international sport from March 11 to March 15. Apply now!

The Upside Sport are looking for a full time Boutique Store Manager (SYD) to be in charge of sales performance, customer satisfaction and staff training/development. Apply today.

Oaktree are on the look out for a volunteer ACT Community Engagement Officer (CBR) to implement campaigning actions. Apply here.

Brands Supreme are seeking a part time Sales Rep/BDM (MELB) to build key account relationships. Apply now!

