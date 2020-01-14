New Directions Packaging, a company that provides customers with custom packaging solutions, are seeking a full time Account Manager (SYD) to drive sales through relationship management. The successful candidate will be in charge of developing and managing client accounts of varying sizes by providing packaging solutions. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a high level of accuracy and attention to detail, a tertiary qualification in business, commerce and/or marketing & communications and a minimum 2-3 years experience in a similar role. Apply today!

Havas Media are currently looking for full time Account Executives (SYD) to work on high profile local and international accounts. The role involves ensuring that all briefs are answered comprehensively and in a timely manner, while also managing input from clients’ creative partners. Account Executives are also required to take on other projects and champion tools, systems and processes identified by the Account Manager or Account Director. It is ideal for candidates to have experience in client management, an understanding of market conditions and great negotiation skills. If you have the desire to create unique content, then apply here.

Styling Properties, a renowned Melbourne property styling firm that prepares over 200 properties for sale every year, are on the look out for a Logistics Crew to work on a casual basis. They are looking for motivated and professional individuals to assist with the bump in and bump out of staged properties for sale. Ideal candidates will have excellent knowledge of Melbourne or Geelong areas and some experience in furniture removals or event logistics. This role is suitable for individuals with a full licence and are able to work 3-5 days per week. Apply now!

Eat Drink Play, a leading Sydney and Melbourne based lifestyle publication, are seeking a part time Digital Sales Executive (SYD) to drive sales and develop strategic partnerships with clients and agencies. The successful applicant will be communicating Eat Drink Play’s offering and unique value-proposition to prospective clients, pursuing in-bound leads and managing third party advertising channels such as Teads and Unruly. The role requires candidates to have 1-3 years of experience within the media industry and knowledge of digital media platforms. Apply today.

AdVisible are looking for a full time SEO Manager (SYD) to join their established team of marketing professionals. Apply now!

Pod and Parcel, a rapidly growing coffee start-up, are seeking a full time Social Media Manager (MELB). Apply here.

Lucas Restaurants, an iconic and progressive restaurant group, are on the look out for a full time Graphic Designer (MELB). Apply today.

