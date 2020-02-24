Nelson O’Neill, a digital marketing agency doing things differently, are seeking a full time Digital Marketing Graduate (MELB) to be accountable for the execution & ongoing optimisation of digital marketing campaigns across multiple platforms. The role involves crafting engaging ad copy, competitor and market analysis and generating monthly reports. To be considered for this role, candidates must have a genuine interest and passion for digital marketing, a strong aptitude for learning and creative writing skills. Perks include a comprehensive 1:1 training and coaching program and opportunities for career growth and development. Apply now!

UMM, a creatively-led communications agency that works with some of the most exciting local and global brands, are on the look out for a full time Social Media Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. The role involves assisting UMM’s Senior Social Media Executive with community management on social channels, creating content plans and scheduling social content and assisting in social media advertising implementation. The ideal candidate has a Bachelor of Communications degree majoring in Digital & Social Media or Journalism, a passion for social media and a keen eye for detail. Apply here.

Bookwell, a company that provides a quick and easy way to book beauty and wellness appointments all over Australia, are looking for a full time Support Coordinator (MELB) to provide business partners and customers with first-class service. The role involves providing inbound support, ongoing quality assurance and overseeing bills and enquiries. The ideal candidate loves tackling new challenges and solving problems, is super organised and has 1-2 years+ work experience. This role is a big opportunity for the right person to make a massive impact on the growth of a startup. Apply today.

Edenmarsh are seeking a full time Social Producer (SYD) for a Surry Hills based integrated agency. Apply now!

Electric Collective are on the look out for a full time PR Senior Account Executive (SYD) to work with Australia’s leading designers, beauty and fashion brands. Apply here.

Oaktree are looking for a volunteer Grants and Philanthropy Coordinator (MELB) to research and seek available grants for application. Apply today!

