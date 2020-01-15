The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA), Australia’s premier training ground for future leaders and practitioners in the performing arts, are currently seeking a full time Marketing Coordinator (SYD). The role involves working across a variety of print and digital platforms and coordinating NIDA’s campaign initiatives. The ideal candidate has current knowledge of various digital platforms and demonstrates the ability to coordinate and deliver multiple competing tasks in a timely manner. Benefits of working with NIDA include novated car leases, a discounted health club & aquatic membership at UNSW and workplace banking. Apply today.

Lido, Classic, Cameo, Ritz Cinemas, a growing independent cinema company, are looking for a full time Marketing & Film Festival Assistant (MELB) to work across traditional cinema marketing and bespoke festival marketing. The role involves promoting brand awareness, assisting with the implementation of promotions and campaigns and implementing and supporting initiatives that build festival love and connection. This role requires candidates to have a relevant tertiary degree qualification in marketing or communications and attention to detail. Apply now!

Havas Media are on the look out for a full time Performance Manager (SYD) to lead and drive forward the paid advertising channels across all the businesses that sit under the Havas Media brand. The successful candidate will be accountable for creating and implementing strategies across all the core paid media channels including Google AdWords, Bing Ads and Native Advertising, whilst working closely with the programmatic and social teams. To be considered for this role, candidates must have around 3+ years media industry experience and strong team management experience. Join a growing team that is focused on professional development and apply here.

BMG Australia, the fastest growing music company in the world, are seeking a full time Synchronisation Manager (SYD) for their Australian artists. The main responsibility of this role is creating licensing and brand partnership opportunities primarily for a local roster that includes artists such as Peking Duk, Alison Wonderland, Dune Rats, Client Liaison and Dope Lemon. BMG are looking for individuals with outstanding e-marketing and personal networking skills and a minimum of 3+ years experience in a sales or marketing role in a similar industry. If you have a passion for attending live shows and festivals and want to take a leap in your career, then apply today!

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

Day Management, an award-winning digital talent agency, are looking for a full time Partnerships Manager – Podcasts (MELB). Apply here.

The Sheet Society, a bedding store, are on the hunt for a full time Store Manager (MELB) at Abbotsford. Apply now.

Oaktree are seeking a volunteer QLD Community Engagement Officer (MELB) to implement campaigning actions. Apply today.