Muso, a next generation booking platform connecting artists and venues, are seeking a full time Account Manager (MELB) to help build out and lead their account management team. The successful applicant will be in charge of managing a large number of venue accounts & relationships and building brand awareness. To be considered for this role, candidates must have at least 2 years’ experience in account management and experience with managing a large number of clients simultaneously. This role requires candidates to travel interstate and overseas and attend exclusive industry events. Apply now!

Ziff Davis Australia, a leading global digital media company, are looking for a full time Sales Account Manager (SYD) to drive revenue growth and relationships. The role involves developing sales strategies, driving campaign delivery and performance for clients and working with external platform partners such as Snapchat, Google and Facebook. The ideal applicant has a tertiary qualification in business or a similar field, a minimum 2-3 years experience in sales and account management and a passion for digital media. Apply today.

Magnum & Co, an award-winning marketing agency, are on the look out for a full time Senior Account Manager (SYD) to join their team. Their clients include Converse, Pizza Hut, Red Bull, Australia Post and The Heart Foundation. The role involves developing engaging client strategies, developing strong process documents for experiential & consumer events and leading the growth of all existing accounts. The successful candidate will be interacting with clients, influencers, suppliers, junior staff and the management team. Apply here.

Huxbaby are looking for a full time Design Assistant (MELB) to assist with designing apparel and graphics. Apply now!

Born Bred Talent, one of Australia’s largest influencer marketing agencies, are currently seeking a full time Talent Manager (SYD). Apply today.

Oaktree are on the look out for a Partnerships Officer (MELB) to volunteer 1-2 days per week. Apply here.

