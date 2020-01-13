Megaphone Marketing, an integrated communications company, are looking for a full time Junior Marketing Account Manager (MELB) to be involved in the digital strategy for brands. A typical day in the role involves client communication, creating and testing advertisements, managing up to 15 accounts, creating innovation and data analysis and optimisation. The ideal candidate has an understanding of demographics and basic marketing principles, strong communication skills and knowledge of Facebook Advertising and Google Adwords. Apply today!

Xinja, one of Australia’s newest mobile only banks, are seeking a full time Customer Advocate (SYD) to be the first point of contact for customers. The role entails understanding Xinja’s customers’ every need, want and desire, knowing the app and products inside and out and delivering outstanding customer service. This role requires candidates to be able to work in a fast-paced environment and have experience in working in a financial services workplace. Xinja offers unlimited annual leave, a groovy office with table tennis and Super Mario and $50 per month for data. Apply here.

Havas Media, a growing advertising agency, are on the look out for a full time Digital Account Manager (SYD) to work on some exciting high-profile accounts. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring that all briefs are answered in a timely manner, managing input from clients’ creative partners and managing the team’s financial processes. To be considered for this role, candidates must have around 4 years of media industry experience, exceptional attention to detail, strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively with the wider Havas Media team. Apply now!

Pedestrian Group, Australia’s fastest growing publishing brand, are looking for a full time Advertising and Partnerships Manager (MELB) to source, close, and grow new and existing business. The role involves tracking and managing the sales pipeline in Pedestrian’s CRM system, building an intimate understanding of Pedestrian Group’s products and their place in the industry and working closely with client solutions to build out campaigns that work. The ideal candidate has a few years media agency or publisher experience, strong relationships in the Melbourne market and adaptability. Apply today!

Opera Australia is hiring a full time Deputy Supervisor (SYD) to be responsible for all wigs elements of the company’s productions and performances. Apply here.

The Carlton Club and The Windsor Castle are seeking a full time Marketing & Events Manager (MELB). Apply today!

Ally Fashion are looking for a full time Fashion Stylist (SYD) to style models for their e-commerce platform. Apply now!