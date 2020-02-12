Megaphone Marketing, an integrated communications company, are looking for a full time Junior Business Developer (MELB) to be the first point of contact for the business. A typical day in this role is learning about different businesses, putting together digital strategies for them and presenting them. Megaphone offer individual and team rewards and commission, monthly training, monthly team events and a very generous leave policy. The ideal candidate has a personal drive for success and a basic understanding of social media platforms. Apply now!

Havas Media are seeking a full time Social Trader (SYD) to be responsible for the activation, management and reporting of paid social media across Havas Media’s suite of clients. Overall responsibilities include providing daily updates to the team on optimisations and client liaison and relationship development across multiple markets. To excel in this role, candidates must have around 2+ years media industry experience, a degree or diploma in marketing, media or communications and excellent analytical skills. Apply today.

Pedestrian Group are on the hunt for a full time Lifehacker Australia Editor (SYD) to be involved in day-to-day editorial and audience growth. The successful candidate will be in charge of redefining the local strategy of Lifehacker, setting the editorial agenda for the site, editing stories from two local journalists and writing multiple posts a day. To excel in this role, candidates must have at least 2 years’ experience as a senior writer or editor, expert-level knowledge of SEO best practices and a deep understanding of social media platforms. Apply here.

Media Mortar, a national content marketing agency, are looking for a full time Social Media Specialist (BNE) to support the team in delivering award-winning content marketing to a range of tourism clients. The role involves working directly with clients and executing their social media strategy across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Key responsibilities include managing CPC campaigns and lead generation activity via Facebook and briefing external content where required. The ideal candidate has a degree in marketing, communications or media communications and 2+ years of relevant agency experience. Apply now!

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

Halation Agency are seeking a full time Graphic Designer & Sales Manager (NSW) to assist with the marketing and promotion of their brands. Apply today.

MAISON de SABRÉ are on the hunt for a full time Front End Web Developer (QLD) to review designs and solve problems with creative solutions. Apply here.

Urban Angles are looking for a casual Freelance Floorplans Measurer (VIC) to join their dedicated field team. Apply now!

Want more job opportunities? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.