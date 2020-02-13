Megaphone Marketing, an integrated communications company, are looking for a full time Junior Marketing Account Manager (MELB) to create digital strategies for brands. Megaphone represent clients such as Kiss Chasey, NXP, Globe, F45, Gym and Fitness and Make-A-Wish Australia. A typical day in this role is communicating with clients, creating and testing advertisements and managing up to 15 accounts. The ideal candidate has knowledge of basic marketing principles, strong communication skills and knowledge of Facebook Advertising and Google Adwords. Join a company that is filled with personal development, intrapreneurship and a reputation for getting amazing results by applying today!

Easy Weddings, the #1 website in Australia for couples to plan their weddings, are seeking a full time Head of Consumer Content (MELB) to help produce world-class content with unique insights. The successful candidate will be creating engaging long and short-form content across all channels, managing a team of external freelancers and supporting the team with other marketing-focused projects. To be considered for this role, candidates must have previous content generation and editorial experience and previous experience developing consumer-focused content. If you want to enjoy flexible working hours and a free company lunch every Monday, then apply here.

Sweaty Betty PR, Australia’s premier PR agency, are on the hunt for a full time Senior Graphic Designer (SYD) to join their team. Sweaty Betty PR deliver out-of-the box campaigns to ensure their clients brands are seen, talked about and desired. The role involves creating event collateral, social content, EDMs, press releases and client presentations. This role will give candidates an incredible opportunity to be part of one of Australia’s leading public relations agencies. The successful candidate must be able to use InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop, MailChimp and Google Drives. Apply now!

Lucas Restaurants, a multi-award winning, independently run hospitality group, are looking for a full time Marketing Executive (MELB) to be responsible for the seamless execution of marketing programs. The role involves formulating briefs, engaging with the community and assisting Senior Marketing Executives with creative campaign execution and timeline management. To excel in this role, candidates must have demonstrated experience in a similar role, qualified and practical marketing/social media experience and proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite. Apply today to join an iconic and progressive restaurant group!

Want more great job opportunities? Here you go:

GentSac are seeking a full time Store Manager & Brand Ambassador (SYD) to oversee the stores operations. Apply here.

ACMN, Australia’s largest entertainment marketing and advertising agency, are on the hunt for a full time Digital Advertising Manager (SYD) to join their team. Apply now!

Tint are looking for a full time Digital Marketing Coordinator (MELB) to develop and drive campaign strategies for both organic and paid platforms. Apply today.

Want more job opportunities? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.