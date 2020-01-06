Are you a foodie and have experience with social media? Then keep reading! Manassen Foods are seeking a full time Social Media Coordinator/Content Creator (SYD) to create unique photographic/video graphic content. The succesful candidate will be supporting Manassen’s social media strategy for a portfolio of iconic brands such as Coffex, Bellissimo, The Laughing Cow and Sunbeam. A typical day in this role involves creating content calendars for multiple brands and creating website banners and panels. If you have 1 year experience in social media marketing and a keen eye for design, then apply now!

Lucas Restaurants, a multi-award winning, independently run hospitality group, are on the hunt for a full time Graphic Designer (MELB) to generate a wide range of digital and print media to support the company’s brands. Lucas Restaurants is home to beloved and acclaimed restaurants such as Chin Chin, Kisumé, Hawker Hall, Baby and Kong. The successful candidate will be responsible for creating a visual style for campaigns, including social media assets, EDMs, in venue collateral, posters and display cards. If you have proven work experience as a Mid Designer and strong typographic and layout skills, then apply here.

A Start in Recruitment, an employment agency for professionals from a sales and customer service background, are looking for a full time Recruitment Consultant (SYD) to make a high volume of phone calls. The role involves explaining the key benefits of clients, handling customers objections, developing and maintaining accurate product knowledge and providing exceptional customer service. To be considered for this role, candidates should have previous sales, business or customer service expertise and great communication skills. Apply today to join a company that offers a great salary, full training and career progression.

