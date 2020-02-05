MAISON de SABRÉ, Australia’s premier luxury leather goods brand, are seeking a full time Front End Web Developer (QLD) to review designs and solve problems with creative solutions. The role involves paying close attention to the quality of work, communicating with non-technical co-workers and integrating data from various back-end services when necessary. To excel in this role, candidates must have 2+ years experience in professional web development and expertise in Shopify, HTML, CSS, Version Control and Javascript. Apply now!

Pierre Winter Fine Jewels, a multi-brand jewellery store specialising in bespoke, couture, vintage and designer jewellery, are searching for a casual Digital Content Coordinator (SYD) to lead and manage their online store. Key responsibilities include creating website assets using Photoshop, social media and marketing and creating EDM campaigns. The ideal candidate has experience working with Shopify and 2-3 years’ experience in a similar position. If you have a strong interest in high-end fashion and have marketing experience, then apply here.

Ad-Lib, a tech platform that streamlines and optimises the creative production of digital ads, are on the look out for a full time Customer Success Manager – ANZ (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidate will be helping onboard and build plans with clients, reviewing campaign data and working with Ad-Lib’s Google, Facebook and media agency partners. To be considered for this role, candidates must have at least 3+ years of direct industry experience and a high level of communication and networking skills. Apply today!

Can't get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

Shoelace Creative, a creative content agency, are seeking a casual Video Editor (MELB) to work on various ongoing projects. Apply now.

Slyletica are looking for a full time Customer Service, Logistics and Admin Coordinator (MELB) to join their team. Apply here.

The Talent Mill are on the hunt for a full time Digital Marketing Manager (MELB) to design and oversee all aspects of the digital marketing department. Apply today!

