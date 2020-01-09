Lunch Lady, a print and digital blog style magazine that offers a fresh perspective on family life, are seeking a full time National Advertising Manager to drive sales across products. The successful candidate will be developing and implementing effective sales strategies, developing comprehensive pitch documents, meeting sales budgets and preparing detailed client reports. To be considered for this role, candidates should have a big book of contacts, relevant media sales experience and at least 5 years experience in print or digital media in a sales capacity. Apply here.

Studio Messa, a team of multi-disciplined creative producers bringing new dimensions to experiences and events, are looking for a full time Spatial Designer (SYD) to join their creative team. This role requires candidates to be proficient in Adobe InDesign, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Vectorworks and experienced in creating large-scale print-ready graphics. The ideal candidate has an innate creative curiosity, an exceptional eye for all things design and a positive temperament that would compliment Messa’s existing team. Sound like you? Then apply now!

New Directions Packaging, a company that provides customers with custom packaging solutions, are on the hunt for a full time Sales and Marketing Assistant (SYD) to join their team. The successful candidate will be primarily focused on administration, showroom management, stock control and internal content creation & social media management. To be considered for this role, candidates need to have a high level of accuracy and attention to detail, exceptional time management skills and a passion for print, design, and packaging. Apply here for this great opportunity.

Megaphone Marketing, an integrated communications company, are looking for a full time Junior Business Developer (MELB) to learn about different businesses and put together digital strategies for them. The role involves meeting prospective clients, generating marketing strategies, learning from courses and innovating Megaphone’s offering. It is ideal for candidates to have great communication skills, a personal drive for success, a basic understanding of social media platforms and an enthusiastic personality. Apply today!

