Leif Products, a company that sells a range of clean-formulation hand, body and hair products, are seeking a full time Ecommerce and Digital Marketing Manager (SYD) to be responsible for site management, orders and inventory, customer service and digital marketing. A typical day in this role involves operating and optimising Leif’s Australian e-commerce website and current build, managing and organising online inventory stock take and implementing eDM strategies. To excel in this role, candidates must have a minimum 3 years experience working in digital ecommerce and marketing and experience working with Shopify, WordPress, MailChimp and Google Analytics. Apply now!

The Upside Sport, the most fashion forward, lifestyle brand on the market, are on the hunt for a full time Boutique Store Manager (SYD) to be in charge of sales performance, customer satisfaction and staff training/development. The successful candidate will be responsible for achieving weekly store budgets, managing store rosters and providing excellent customer service. To be considered for this role, candidates must have 1+ years’ store management experience, excellent communication skills and strong knowledge of the Australian fashion market. Apply here.

New Holland Creative, a creative studio that provides award winning design, identity and motion graphics to clients, are looking for a full time Mid-Level Nuke Compositor (SYD) to join their team. The role involves executing complex and demanding shots and creating photo-real composites. Candidates are required to have solid experience creating high end composites for live action feature films or commercial projects, a good grasp of 3D rendering shaders and AOVs and strong attention to detail. Apply today.

Can’t get enough of our amazing jobs? We got chu below!

MAISON de SABRÉ are looking for a full time Front End Web Developer (BNE) to review designs and solve problems with creative solutions. Apply now!

are seeking a full time Customer Success Coordinator (MELB) to provide business partners and customers with first-class service. Apply here.

Schwartz Media are on the hunt for a full time Mid-Weight Graphic Designer (MELB) to be responsible for designing and producing creative assets for Schwartz Media’s suite of publications. Apply today.

Want more job opportunities? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and get yourself signed up to our Daily Job Alerts.

For employers looking to Post a Job, click here.