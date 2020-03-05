Lash Mer, a fast growing beauty supplier in the beauty industry, are looking for a casual Lead Generator & Appointment Setter (MELB) to set up appointments for business development managers to attend. The role is primarily phone-based and will require attendance at trade shows and industry events. Other responsibilities include managing sales databases/CRM and managing the sales administration process. The ideal candidate has at least 1 year experience in selling beauty/lash products and experience in a sales environment. If you are looking to start or progress a career in sales and marketing, then apply now!

Stingray Business Australia, a leader in the field of in-store media solutions, are seeking a full time Junior Technical Supporter (SYD) to provide exceptional customer support to clients. The successful candidate will be responding to phone calls and emails, assisting with service delivery tasks, assisting in rollout projects and providing onsite support when required. To excel in this role, candidates must have problem-solving skills, attention to detail and excellent communication skills. This role is suitable for individuals looking to gain experience in the support field. Apply here.

Collabosaurus, a marketing tool that connects brands for clever collaborations and partnerships, are on the look out for a part time Customer Success & Account Manager (SYD) to join their team. The role involves managing and responding quickly to inbound inquiries, assisting with administrative tasks and maintaining fruitful relationships with clients. To be considered for this role, candidates must have 2 years experience in a similar role and have confidence in customer communication and handling. Perks of the role include flexible working arrangements, on-the-job training and plenty of growth opportunities. Apply today.

