Health Lab, an Australian brand that makes honest wellness & beauty snacks for busy women on-the-go, are looking for a full time Social Media & Community Manager (MELB) to join their growing global team. The role involves social media management across Health Lab’s social platforms (Instagram & Facebook), influencer and ambassador relationship management and social media reporting. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 2 years experience in social media management, exceptional communication skills and a can-do positive attitude. Apply now!

Endemol Shine Australia are seeking a casual Commercial & Digital Coordinator (SYD) to manage creative assets and assist in the delivery of content. Endemol Shine is Australia’s largest production company, representing shows such as Married At First Sight, MasterChef Australia, Australian Survivor and Big Brother Australia. The successful candidate will be responsbile for creating pitch decks, booking travel, reconciling expenses and reporting on digital campaigns for clients and partners. To excel in this role, candidates must have a passion for TV and entertainment and have a proven history of working in a corporate environment as a coordinator or executive assistant. Apply today.

iD Collective, a highly reputable marketing agency servicing the lifestyle arena, are on the look out for a full time PR Account Manager (MELB) to handle all aspects of planned publicity campaigns and PR activities. iD Collective has a client portfolio of some of the most well-known brands such as Cadbury, Malaysian Airlines, Emporium and DFO. The role consists of strategic planning and implementation, issues and event management, copywriting and research and executing press/media releases. To be considered for this role, candidates must have at least 2 years PR experience within a PR/communications agency environment in Australia and excellent copywriting skills. Apply here.

Edenmarsh are looking for a casual Freelance Digital/Web Designer (SYD) for a design agency. Apply now! Clarins, a leading worldwide French skincare and luxury cosmetics company, are seeking a full time Digital Designer (SYD) to join their team. Apply today. New Age Promotions are on the look out for a casual Production Assistant & Graphic Designer (MELB) to run, manage and fulfil orders. Apply here.

