Hair by Paul Anthony, a men’s hair studio, is looking for a highly skilled Hairstylist or Barber (SYD) to rent a chair weekly. The stunning studio focuses on a more personal approach with a very chilled and professional atmosphere. The successful candidate will need to have passion and consistency to ensure high standards are always met and deliver great customer service. The perks include working in a studio that overlooks the Harbour Bridge and Opera House. Apply now!

Sitting Pretty, a multinational beauty brand in the business of solving thin hair problems, are looking for a full time Influencer Manager (MELB) to lead the day-to-day runnings of influencer partnerships. The role involves driving brand awareness through strategic brand collaborations and influencer marketing strategies. To excel in this role, candidates must have 3+ years of online marketing experience in social media and experience in influencer marketing. Apply today.

Pickawall, removable wallpaper and mural experts, are on the hunt for a part time Sales Manager (MELB) to drive sales from existing clients and new business opportunities. A typical day in this role involves monitoring daily sales/customer service emails and calls, creating new business development ideas and attending site visits when required. To be considered for this role, applicants must have knowledge of Mac iOS, have great communication skills and own a vehicle. Apply here.

