Haimat Agency, a boutique creative digital agency, are offering a paid Copywriter Internship (SYD) for anyone interested in getting practical industry experience in marketing. The successful candidate will get exposure to search engine optimisation (SEO), content marketing, copywriting and social media marketing. The intern will be joining a small team of digital specialists and working in one of the most beautiful beachside suburbs of Sydney. This internship is suitable for anyone wanting to pursue a career in marketing and wanting to build their skills as a writer. Apply now!

Vicious Recordings, Australia’s #1 dance music label, are seeking a part time Product & Distribution Coordinator (VIC) to manage all aspects of catalogue scheduling, releases & product and DSP’s. Vicious Recordings introduced the world to Avicii, Dirty South, Peking Duk, Steve Aoki and The Stafford Brothers. The role involves dealing with the internal team and streamlining and developing processes. The ideal applicant has experience in product delivery and meta-data entry and management and excellent attention to detail and organisational skills. Apply here.

PIM Group, a creative agency specialising in marketing and special events, are looking for a full time Senior Account Manager (SYD) to manage numerous jobs and clients. The successful candidate will be in charge of keeping up to date with the latest marketing, events and experiential trends to ensure clients have access to the latest techniques and best practise. The role also involves writing and coordinating effective and compelling proposals, briefs and presentations. To excel in this role, candidates must have 5+ years experience in event management and experiential marketing and a degree or diploma in events/marketing/communications. Apply today.

Want more great job opportunities? Here you go:

Stile Education are seeking a full time Junior Designer/Illustrator (MELB) to create the visuals for their science curriculum. Apply now!

My Sport Live, an innovative online live sports production company, are on the hunt for casual Camera Operators (MELB). Apply here.

Endemol Shine Australia are looking for a casual Commercial & Digital Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. Apply today.

